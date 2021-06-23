RT Minerals Corp. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Catherine Gold Inc.

Vancouver, June 23, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put forth at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") of Shareholders held on June 22, 2021 have been approved. In addition to the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and the appointment of Manning Elliott, LLP as auditor for the ensuing year, the shareholders elected the following directors of the Company: Donald (Dan) M. Clark, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mark Lofthouse and Edmond Hatoum.

In addition, by an ordinary resolution of the disinterested shareholders, the acquisition of Catharine Gold Inc. ("CGI") and the issuance by the Company of 21,000,000 Common Shares to Kalt Industries Ltd. and Mr. Ryan Kalt (collectively, "Kalt") in connection with that acquisition, which issuance will result in Kalt being approved as and becoming a "Control Person" of the Company, as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, was approved. CGI is a private company that owns the mineral rights to approximately 100 sq km of mineral claims that are contiguous to RTM's Link-Catharine property which commences approximately 22 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

The Information Circular and Proxy materials related to the AGSM, as well as a NI 43-101 technical report pertaining to the 100 sq km CGI property, may be viewed on SEDAR under the profile of RT Minerals Corp. (see: www.sedar.com).

RTM plans to conduct follow-up exploration within the aggregate 104 sq km block following the closing of the acquisition of CGI. The closing of the CGI acquisition is subject miscellaneous details for closing as well as receipt of standard regulatory approvals.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 43,742,988 shares issued and outstanding. The Company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block located approximately 25 km SSE of the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donald (Dan) M. Clark

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

