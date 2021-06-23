Vendetta Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, June 23, 2021 - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at a price of $0.07 per share.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV and the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws. Net proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the development of the Pegmont Lead-Zinc project and for general working capital.

Finder's fees of up to 7% cash or 7% shares may be payable in this private placement.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on lead and zinc. It is currently focused on advancing the Pegmont Lead Zinc project in Australia. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com.

