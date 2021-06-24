Newcrest Mining Limited Announces New Board Appointment

Melbourne, June 23, 2021 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces the appointment of Jane McAloon as an independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, effective from 1 July 2021.

Ms McAloon has extensive experience in the resources, energy, infrastructure and utilities industries. She spent 9 years as Group Company Secretary at BHP, including 2 years on the Group Management Committee as President Governance. Prior to that, Ms McAloon was Group Manager, Corporate & External Services & Company Secretary at AGL, had leadership roles with the NSW Government and worked in private legal practice.

Ms McAloon is a Non-Executive Director of United Malt Group and Home Consortium. She is also on the Board of Allianz Australia and Energy Australia. She is Chairman of the Monash University Foundation and an independent member of Allens' Advisory Board. She is retiring shortly from the Board of Viva Energy.

Ms McAloon holds a Bachelor of Economics with Honours and a Bachelor of Laws from Monash University and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance. She was awarded a Monash University Fellowship in 2018 and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Newcrest Chairman Peter Hay welcomed Ms McAloon to the Board of Directors. "With her extensive senior executive and Board experience, and her knowledge of the resources industry, I expect Jane will make a tremendous contribution to the Newcrest Board," said Mr Hay.

