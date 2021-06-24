Live Online Webcast of Baselode Energy Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 25th 2021, at 11:30 AM Eastern time. Given the current situation due to COVID and the health and safety implications of having a formal in-person meeting, the Company asks shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

The Company is inviting shareholders to join the Meeting online via a webcast to listen to the Meeting and attend a corporate presentation by James Sykes, CEO of Baselode Energy.

Baselode Energy Annual General Meeting Webcast

When: Friday, June 25th, 11:30 AM ET

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 171,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration model is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

