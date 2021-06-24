Newlox Gold Appoints Prof. Giorgio de Tomi to Lead Brazil Initiative

Click Image To View Full Size

Vancouver - 24 June 2021 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE:LUX ) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart:NGO) | PINK (OTC:NWLXF) (CNSX:LUX.CN) welcomes Professor Giorgio de Tomi, Ph.D., CEng, FIMMM to the Newlox Gold team. Professor de Tomi will head up Newlox's Brazilian division to undertake market research and development, including the assessment of projects for Newlox Gold.

Newlox announced on June 16th, 2021, that the Company had entered the Brazilian market to develop future ESG-focused precious metals projects in partnership with local artisanal mining groups. This continues Newlox Gold's growth through an ESG-centered partner mining model to provide environmental and social benefits to all stakeholders while supporting economic development in traditional artisanal mining communities.

Dr. de Tomi has over 30 years of experience in the resource sector and has a degree in mining engineering from the University of Sao Paulo, a Ph.D. from the Imperial College, London, and an MSc from Southern Illinois University, USA. He leads the Centre for Responsible Mining, at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil, as an associate professor and former Head of the Department of Mining and Petroleum Engineering.

Dr. De Tomi is a Fellow of The Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining (FIMMM, UK), Chartered Engineer CEng (Engineering Council, UK). He is a member of SME (USA) and acts as mining QP and CP for numerous mining enterprises worldwide. Currently, he is a member of the Technical Board of CBBR (Brazilian Commission for Mineral Resources and Reserves), a member of the Executive Board of EMBRAPII's Unit Tecnogreen, a Research Scholar with FAPESP and CNPq (Brazil) and a member of the Editorial Board of the Mining Technology journal and the Brazil Mineral journal (Please see the link here to Dr. De Tomi's professional biography: https://bit.ly/3qd93PQ).

The Company, with the guidance of Dr. De Tomi and the support of NAP.Mineração/USP, has identified two highly prospective areas suitable for the deployment of Newlox Gold's ESG-focused precious metals processing plants. The projects represent a significant opportunity to the Company and are currently in due diligence.

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

"We are delighted to welcome Professor Giorgio de Tomi to the Newlox team and are looking forward to deploying the Company's environmentally and socially positive resource development model to Brazil. We are fortunate to have the knowledge and experience of Dr. de Tomi to guide our Brazilian initiative.

The Company has established a close connection with Brazil over many years through its Chief Technical Advisor Dr. Marcello Veiga, who has worked closely with Newlox Gold since 2014 and now heads up the Company's research and development division. Through our relationship with Dr. Veiga, the Company has been developed a team focused on identifying and assessing expansion opportunities in Latin America, with Brazil at the heart of the endeavour.

We are excited to see Newlox Gold begin its growth program in 2021 and believe that an ambitious expansion in Brazil will be a significant milestone in the Company's growth strategy. The Brazilian mining industry is several orders of magnitude larger than what is found in Costa Rica, with over 250,000 known artisanal miners operating in the Amazonia region alone.

Dr. De Tomi is currently conducting a World Bank sponsored program in this area to design programs to reduce the social and environmental impact of the artisanal mining sector. Newlox Gold's partner mining model could play a significant role in the effort.

Newlox Gold has established a beachhead in Brazil through its partnership with Dr. De Tomi and NAP.Mineração/USP. We are eager to initiate the Company's expansion program beyond Costa Rica and look forward to updating shareholders as we make progress assessing the multiple opportunities available to the Company."

A Message from Professor Giorgio de Tomi, PhD, CEng, FIMMM:

"It is very encouraging to see Newlox Gold interested in the development of an ASM (artisanal and small scale) mining business in Brazil. Newlox Gold will create partnerships focused on sustainable development that will connect responsible mining with the needs of local communities, generating a framework for economic growth and regional integration."

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

