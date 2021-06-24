Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

Results of the Annual General Meeting

NICOSIA, June 24, 2021 - Atalaya Mining ('Atalaya' or the 'Company')(AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, at 11:00 am (BST) today.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Detailed results of the vote Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes against Votes withheld Approval of the FS as at 31 December 2020 Carried 112,744,420 (100.0%) 45,065 12,102 Re-election of Mr. Roger Davey Carried 109,124,523 (96.7%) 3,672,064 5,000 Re-election of Mr. Alberto Lavandeira Carried 112,751,522 (100.0%) 45,065 5,000 Re-election of Mr. Jesus Fernandez Carried 108,859,796 (96.5%) 3,936,791 5,000 Re-election of Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu Carried 112,720,407 (99.9%) 76,180 5,000 Re-election of Mr. Hussein Barma Carried 109,191,522 (96.8%) 3,605,065 5,000 Re-election of Mr. Neil Gregson Carried 112,751,522 (100.0%) 45,065 5,000 Re-election of Mr. Stephen Scott Carried 88,500,847 (78.5%) 24,295,740 5,000 Re-appoint Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited Carried 112,755,322 (100.0%) 46,265 - Authorise the Directors to grant awards under the LTIP Carried 88,741,762 (78.7%) 24,055,277 4,548 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital Carried 112,741,016 (100.0%) 56,023 4,548 The amount of €21,861,173.82 is cancelled Carried 112,750,441 (100.0%) 46,598 4,548

Contacts:

SEC Newgate Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

