1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

SASKATOON, June 24, 2021 - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for proceeds of up to $375,000, for a total of 7,500,000 shares. Management and insider will participate for 8% of the non-brokered private placement.



In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 4% non-transferable share purchase, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing. The securities issued under closing are subject to a hold period of four month and a day from the date of the closing.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gasp?, Chibougamau Qu?bec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

Slaberge@1844 resources.com

