Hut 8 Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

24.06.2021  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually via teleconference on June 23, 2021 were passed. Voting as to each of the directors nominees was as follows:

Nominee

For

Withheld

Actual

Percentage

Actual

Percentage

Bill Tai

36,199,872

99.45%

201,845

0.55%

Joseph Flinn

36,110,323

99.20%

291,394

0.80%

Jeremy Sewell

35,743,095

98.19%

658,622

1.81%

Jaime Leverton

36,196,404

99.44%

205,313

0.56%

Alexia Hefti

36,165,265

99.35%

236,452

0.65%

Please see the report of voting results filed under Hut 8's profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the Meeting.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is one of North America's oldest, largest and innovation-focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and is #1 globally in held, self-mined Bitcoin of any crypto miner or publicly traded company. Recently ranked 11th (of 10,000) on the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, and the first publicly traded miner on the TSX, the Hut 8 leadership team is continually looking for ways to accelerate innovation in high performance computing, and the blockchain ecosystem. We are stewards of powerful, industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high-performance computing. - Hut 8 applies a growth mindset to our revenue diversification, ESG and carbon footprint reduction strategy. We are a company committed to growing shareholder value regardless of #BTC market direction. #HodltheHut.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

www.hut8mining.com

SOURCE Hut 8 Mining Corp.



Contact
Media Contact: Hut 8, Dea Masotti Payne, T. 204-583-1695, E. dea.masottipayne@northstrategic.com
Hut 8 Mining Corp.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JGE9
CA44812T1021
www.hut8mining.com
