Rock Tech Graduates to Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, June 24, 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK) (OTC:RCKTF) (FWB:RJIB) (WKN:A1XF0V) is pleased to announce that the Company has graduated to Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Exchange classifies Issuers into different tiers based on standards, including historical financial performance, stage of development and financial resources of the Issuer. Tier 1 is the Exchange's premier tier and is reserved for the Exchange's most advanced Issuers with the most significant financial resources.

"We are pleased to become a Tier 1 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange," said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "We have made tremendous progress this year welcoming committed, long-term cornerstone investors and putting in place an exceptional execution team to bring our projects to fruition. We look forward to sharing further updates as our development programs accelerate."

Additionally, the Company announces that it has appointed Stefan Krause, Vice Chairman of the Company, to the position of Acting Chief Financial Officer until a new international CFO has been identified. Brad Barnett remains the Company's Corporate Secretary.

"We are highly active on many fronts globally, including development at our Georgia Lake project and advancing engineering, financing and other stakeholder negotiations related to both the upstream and downstream aspects of our business," said Dirk Harbecke. "Necessarily, we are growing fast, adding key personnel and augmenting our management team to maximize our efficiency as we operate across several jurisdictions."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Dirk Harbecke"

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

