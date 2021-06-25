Hudbay Announces Resumption of Full Production at its Lalor Mine

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 - HudBay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that production has resumed at its Lalor mine, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba after a fatal incident that occurred on June 19, 2021. Hoisting activities resumed on June 23 and production has since returned to normal levels.



