TVI Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, June 25, 2021 - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTCPINK: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 24, 2021. A total of 258,589,065 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 39.36% of the Company's outstanding shares.

Results of Annual General Meeting

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Clifford M. James, Robert C. Armstrong, C. Brian Cramm, Jan R. Horejsi and David Moscovitz. These directors will hold office until the next TVI annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation.

Voting results for individual directors are set out below:



Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee Number % Number % Robert C. Armstrong 188,698,185 76.17% 59,037,102 23.83% C. Brian Cramm 188,779,840 76.20% 58,955,447 23.80% Jan R. Horejsi 188,697,535 76.17% 59,037,752 23.83% Clifford M. James 245,649,129 99.16% 2,086,158 0.84% David Moscovitz 188,725,810 76.18% 59,009,477 23.82%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the external auditor of TVI and will hold office until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the directors of the Company. Approximately 79.50% of the votes cast supported the appointment of the auditor.

Shareholders also voted 59.07% in favor to approve TVI's Stock Option Plan, through which the total number of common shares reserved for issuance as incentive stock options granted to insiders shall not exceed 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares.

Shareholders further ratified By-law No.4 of the Company as it relates to adoption of an advance notice by-law and voted 77.69% in favor.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific region. TVI currently holds a 30.66% equity interest in TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc. ("TVIRD") and a 2.95% equity interest in Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd., a publicly listed company incorporated in Australia with shares listed on the ASX (but currently suspended since January 2020 and subject to an order for winding up). Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd. is engaged in the commercialization of technologies to convert waste plastics to fuel in Australia and internationally. TVI's other holdings include a 14.4% equity interest in Mindoro Resources Ltd. and a 100% investment in shares of TG World Energy Corp. As at the date of this announcement, TVI has 656,987,039 outstanding common shares and 696,887,039 fully diluted including the currently issued outstanding options of 39,900,000.

