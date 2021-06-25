Elemental Royalties Notes Start of Ore Processing at Key Karlawinda Royalty and Progress at Panton Royalty

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2021 - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF), a diversified gold royalty streaming company focused on quality, accretive and revenue-generating acquisitions across established and emerging mining regions, is pleased to note the announcement by Capricorn Metals Limited ("Capricorn") (ASX: CMM) that it has completed construction and commenced continuous ore processing at its Karlawinda Gold Project in Western Australia where Elemental holds a 2% NSR royalty.

Additionally, Elemental notes the listing and exploration program announced by Future Metals NL ("Future Metals") (ASX: FME) who acquired the Panton PGM project where Elemental holds a 0.5% NSR royalty.

"First ore processing on time and on budget at our largest royalty speaks to the quality of the management team at Capricorn," Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental commented. "Karlawinda is expected to almost double our royalty revenues, and will underpin our portfolio of high quality, cash flowing royalties. We look forward to the announcement of first gold and progressing the mine into steady state operations. At Panton, a significant exploration program is planned for H2 2021 ahead of an updated Feasibility Study to advance the project."

Karlawinda Ore Processing Commenced

Capricorn has completed construction of its wholly owned Karlawinda Gold Project and has started continuous ore processing

Commissioning activities were completed to plan over the last three weeks, culminating in the ball mill and crushing circuit being ready for full operations in the last week

Processing has commenced with low grade ore and will transition to run of mine grade ore over the next week as the operation moves to steady state

Karlawinda is now building gold in circuit and is expected to pour first gold in around one week

Panton Update

Future Metals has completed the acquisition of the palladium rich Panton PGM project and completed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, releasing a detailed project review based on historical delineation and feasibility work by previous project owners operating in a materially lower PGM pricing environment

Drilling to commence in Q3 2021, with an initial 10,000 metres planned to provide high grade Resource growth with revised feasibility studies planned to commence in 2022

Recent metallurgical test work has shown >80% PGM recoveries to a high-grade PGM concentrate using conventional flotation

Panton has a Measured and Indicated JORC Resource of 12.2Mt @ 2.46g/t Pd, 2.25g/t Pt, 0.3g/t Au, 0.26% Ni, 0.07% Cu for 963koz Pd and 878koz Pt; and an Inferred JORC Resource of 2.2Mt @ 2.0g/t Pd, 1.9g/t Pt, 0.3g/t Au. 0.3% Ni, 0.1% Cu, for 139koz Pd and 129koz Pt1.

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

Elemental is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-653-9464.

TSX.V: ELE | OTCQX: ELEMF | ISIN: CA28619L1076

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

1 Panoramic Resources Ltd.'s ASX announcements dated September 30, 2015, titled "Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at June 30, 2015", The ASX announcement is prepared in accordance with the JORC Code and is available on Panoramic's website at https://panoramicresources.com/asx-announcements/.

