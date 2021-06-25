Uranium Energy Corp. Creating Interest, Building Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Time to Capitalize on the Net Zero Emission Initiative."

Against this backdrop, interest in uranium has been on the climb, and shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) have gained strong interest. Texas-based UEC is a pure-play American uranium company with a portfolio of ISR projects, including hub-and-spoke operations anchored by its fully licensed Hobson Processing Facility in Texas; Reno Creek, the largest permitted pre-construction ISR uranium project in America; and a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado (uranium/vanadium), New Mexico and Paraguay.

UEC has also diversified its uranium asset base by adding a large equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. and launching a program where it is buying physical uranium stored in the United States. With the projected demand for uranium, this should be like money in the bank for UEC. Elsewhere, in Paraguay, the company controls the Alto Parana project, one of the world's highest-grade and largest ferro-titanium deposits.

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. As a leading pure-play American uranium company, UEC is advancing the next generation of low-cost and environmentally friendly in-situ recovery ("ISR") mining uranium projects. In South Texas, the company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by UEC's fully licensed Hobson Processing Facility, which is central to its Palangana, Burke Hollow, Goliad and other ISR pipeline projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the company's diversified holdings provide exposure to a unique portfolio of uranium related assets, including: 1) major equity stake in the only royalty company in the sector, Uranium Royalty Corp.; 2) physical uranium warehoused in the U.S.; and 3) a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Paraguay. In Paraguay, the company owns one of the largest and highest-grade ferro-titanium deposits in the world. The company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

