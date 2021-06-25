Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 25, 2021 - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 24, 2021. A total of 30,515,053 common shares representing 65.25% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the AGM.

Appointment of Auditors

RBSM LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at five. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR



VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Peter Minuk 29,341,884 99.88% 34,927 0.12% James Schweitzer 29,331,884 99.85% 44,927 0.15% James Longshore 29,342,884 99.88% 33,927 0.12% Denis Laviolette 29,339,484 99.87% 37,327 0.13% Hans Morsches 29,342,884 99.88% 33,927 0.12%

Victor Nkansa, will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Yves P. Clement, P.Geo.,will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.

