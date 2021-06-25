Menü Artikel
Talisker Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

09:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday.

A total of 121,658,109 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 48% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including setting the board of directors at six, election of all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company, providing for one vacancy on the board, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name

Voted Vote

#

Voted For

%

Voted Withhold

#

Voted Withhold

%

Brent Gilchrist

103,097,888

87.24

15,074,246

12.76

Terence Harbort

117,360,655

99.31

811,479

0.69

Morris Prychidny

103,122,888

87.27

15,049,246

12.74

Eric Tremblay

118,160,692

99.99

11,442

0.01

Blair Zaritsky

118,157,692

99.99

14,442

0.01

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort, President & CEO
terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com
+1 416 361 2808

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653105/Talisker-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders


