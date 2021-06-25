Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Results of Annual General Meeting

16:50 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

25 June 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 25 June 2021, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 28 May 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting").

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR		 % VOTES

AGAINST		 % VOTES

TOTAL		 % of ISC* VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD
1. That Mr. Mark Sawyer be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

 47,070,004 96.00 1,962,490 4.00 49,032,494 64.74 177,399
2. That Mr. Michael Hodgson be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

 49,203,352 99.99 6,541 0.01 49,209,893 64.98 0
3 . That Mr. T Sean Harvey be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

 47,069,950 96.00 1,962,544 4.00 49,032,494 64.74 177,399
4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of ?2,500,000.

 49,022,908 99.62 185,919 0.38 49,208,827 64.98 1,041
5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?375,000.

 48,956,286 99.49 252,541 0.51 49,208,827 64.98 1,041
6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.

 49,018,929 99.61 189,898 0.39 49,208,827 64.98 1,041

* ISC - Issued Share Capital

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco

Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Attachment

  • AGM Results June 2021 (ver WEB) verFINAL


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Serabi Gold Plc

Serabi Gold Plc
Bergbau
Groï¿½britannien
A2JMGK
GB00BG5NDX91
www.serabigold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap