25 June 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 25 June 2021, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 28 May 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting").

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES



FOR % VOTES



AGAINST % VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC* VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1. That Mr. Mark Sawyer be re-elected as a Director of the Company.



47,070,004 96.00 1,962,490 4.00 49,032,494 64.74 177,399 2. That Mr. Michael Hodgson be re-elected as a Director of the Company.



49,203,352 99.99 6,541 0.01 49,209,893 64.98 0 3 . That Mr. T Sean Harvey be re-elected as a Director of the Company.



47,069,950 96.00 1,962,544 4.00 49,032,494 64.74 177,399 4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of ?2,500,000.



49,022,908 99.62 185,919 0.38 49,208,827 64.98 1,041 5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?375,000.



48,956,286 99.49 252,541 0.51 49,208,827 64.98 1,041 6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.



49,018,929 99.61 189,898 0.39 49,208,827 64.98 1,041

* ISC - Issued Share Capital

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621 Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692 Email: contact@serabigold.com Website: www.serabigold.com Beaumont Cornish Limited



Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Peel Hunt LLP



Joint UK Broker Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000 Tamesis Partners LLP



Joint UK Broker Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868 Camarco



Financial PR Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

