Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2021 - Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv:SRE) (FSE:S0J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as described in its News Release dated May 21, 2021, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 5,696,667 flow-through shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.06 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $341,800.02 and 6,800,000 non flow through units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Share for gross proceeds of $340,000.

Each FT Share was issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, an "NFT Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, an "NFT Warrant"), with each NFT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one NFT Share for a period of three years following the closing of the Offering (the "Closing") at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 25, 2021.

The Company paid a cash finder's fee of an aggregate of $13,300 and issued an aggregate of 257,833 broker warrants to certain finders. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one non-flow through common share at an exercise price of $0.075 per non-flow through common share until June 24, 2024.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the flow through private placement will be used for exploration and development of the Company's Niobium Claim Group Property and the Covette Property, both located in Quebec. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the non-flow through private placement will be used for general working capital.

An insider of the Company subscribed for a total of 1,500,000 Units under the financing, which is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insiders is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the shares issued to the related parties did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum. The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas where previous drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 0.82% Nb2O5 over 21.9 m (EC10-033), respectively.

