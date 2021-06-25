Val-d'Or Mining Corporation Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, June 25, 2021 - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on June 25, 2021.

At the meeting shareholders elected five directors, being Deborah Honig, Frank Mariage, Glenn J. Mullan, Lukas Shewchuk and C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as Val-d'Or Mining's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approved the previously adopted stock option incentive plan.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Chief Operating Officer: C. Jens Zinke Vice President, Exploration: Michael P. Rosatelli

