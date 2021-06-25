International Prospect Ventures Ltd. Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, June 25, 2021 - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on June 25, 2021.
At the meeting, shareholders elected five directors, being Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Glenn J. Mullan, Dr. Robert I. Valliant, Martin J. Walter and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approved the previously adopted stock option incentive plan.
Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:
President & Chief Executive Officer:
Martin J. Walter
Chairman of the Board:
Glenn J. Mullan
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary:
Rico De Vega
Vice President, Exploration:
Scott Jobin-Bevans
