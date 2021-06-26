Greenhawk Resources Inc Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 - Greenhawk Resources Inc. (formerly Cryptologic Corp.) ("Greenhawk" or the "Company") (CSE: GRHK) announces the grant of an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options to directors and an officer of the Company, in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. All options vest on the date of grant, today, June 25, 2021, and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of Greenhawk at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.



About Greenhawk Resources Inc.

Greenhawk owns a 100% legal and beneficial interest in two mineral exploration licenses and one prospecting license in Greenland known as the Stor? Gold Project.

Greg McKenzie

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-504-2020

Email: info@grhk.ca

