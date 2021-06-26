Musgrave Minerals Ltd: Exploration Update - Midwest Investor Forum

Perth, Australia - Musgrave Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MGV) provide a presentation on the company's 2021 objectives of targeting major high grade systems and near term production.
Specifically, the Cue Gold Project:
- Systematically test targets to deliver new discoveries & grow the gold resource base
- Commence prefeasibility level studies at Break of Day and Lena
- Basement drill testing of Lake Austin gold targets on EVN JV with the aim of defining a large economic gold system
To view the presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1FOD3V87
About Musgrave Minerals Ltd:
Musgrave Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!