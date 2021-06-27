St-Georges Secures EV Battery Recycling Plant

Montréal, June 28, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce that it has executed a final option agreement that allows the Company to secure the land and building for its proposed battery recycling plant in the deep seaport of Baie-Comeau on the Québec North Shore.

The Company had previously disclosed that it had signed a binding term sheet regarding this matter by way of a press release titled 'St-Georges Secures Future EV Batteries Recycling Plant & Engineering Expertise' disseminated on April 19, 2021.

Early design and engineering reviews of the industrial plant being secured have not identified the need for a major overhaul. The Company will have 45 days following the reception of its final feasibility study report to decide to enter into a lease agreement for the building. The Company will be charged a pro-rotated rate for the lease established by the parties. The option to acquire the land and building has already been priced. This agreement allows the Company to save a significant amount of time that the permitting and construction of a new plant would have taken and should have a considerable impact on the final Capex costs of the project.

St-Georges will issue to Roberge Industries Inc. a total of 500,000 common share warrants with an execution price of $0.75 for two years. A clause allows the Company to accelerate the expiration of these warrants if the share price of St-Georges exceeds $1.13 at any time after the 4-month regulatory hold period.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Regional Overview of the Proposed EV Battery Recycling Plant Site

