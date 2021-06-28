Triple Flag Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSX:TFPM; TSX:TFPM.U) ("Triple Flag") announced today that the underwriters of its recently closed initial public offering have partially exercised the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters co-led by BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, and Scotiabank together with CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc., as underwriters. The underwriters will purchase 1,058,553 common shares of Triple Flag at the initial offering price of US$13.00 per share. Closing is scheduled to occur on June 29, 2021, following which Triple Flag will have issued and outstanding 156,192,715 common shares.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company offering bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have constructed a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 75 assets, including 9 streams and 66 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 60 development and exploration stage projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regard to closing of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triple Flag's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in Triple Flag's prospectus. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Triple Flag does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005234/en/

Contact

James Dendle

Vice President, Geology & Investor Relations

+1 (416) 304-9770

ir@tripleflagpm.com