Nickel Rock Resources Inc. Completes Initial Exploration Program on the Hard Nickel Claim Group

-The initial exploration consisted of rock & soil geochemical surveys and geological mapping on the lower elevation, road accessible Nickel West and Nickel South blocks. 405 soil samples and 149 rock samples were collected on the Nickel West block and 101 soil samples and 50 rock samples were collected on the Nickel South block. All samples have been submitted to SGS Canada for analytical analysis.

-On site portable X-ray fluorescence analysis (pXRF) confirmed the presence of nickel values exceeding 40,000 ppm on the Nickel South block and 6000 ppm on the Nickel West block in select bedrock samples. It should be noted that pXRF does not necessarily reflect bulk rock composition.

-All rock samples were taken in duplicate, with one sent to SGS Canada for geochemical analysis and a duplicate sample retained at Hardline Exploration in Smithers BC for further mineralogical analysis.

-Soil samples were submitted for screening to -80 mesh (180 ?m) and processing with aqua regia digestion followed by analysis using ICP-OES. Rock samples were submitted for crushing to 75% passing 2mm, riffle splitting 250g and pulverization of the split to better than 85% passing 105 microns, and processing with four acid digestion followed by analysis using ICP-OES.

-Further exploration will resume on the Nickel West and Nickel Central blocks including rock and soil geochemical surveys and mechanized trenching.

-A Notice of Work application was submitted in February 2021 allowing for mechanized trenching, diamond drilling, geophysics and camps. The Company is working/consulting with the BC government and local First Nations.

-The principal target on the Project is nickel occurring as awaruite, but at the exploration stage all other styles of mineralization will be considered.

-Systematic, ground-based exploration work began within the area of the claims now covered by the Nickel Project under the direction of Ms. Ursula Mowat, P.Geo. in 1987, continuing intermittently until 2012. This work established the presence of elevated nickel, cobalt and chromium values in rocks, soils, and stream sediments.

- area of the claim groups of the Project were included in Geoscience BC's QUEST and QUEST-West projects, including multiparameter regional geophysical surveys, and regional stream sediment reanalyzes and data compilations between 2008 and 2009. The survey highlighted multiple large geophysical magnetic anomalies on both the Nickel W and S claim groups, suspected to be attributed to ultramafic intrusive rocks from preliminary field mapping with potential to host awaruite mineralization.

-Britten's technical paper "Regional Metallogeny and Genesis of a New Deposit Type - Disseminated Awaruite (Ni3Fe) Mineralization Hosted in the Cache Creek Terrane published in 2017 in Economic Geology should be utilized as an interim mineral deposit model or profile for the Nickel Project.

-Nickel Project is worthy of phased, systematic exploration programs designed and implemented to delineate areas with known or high probability metallic nickel mineralization, and to discover new areas of similar mineralization.