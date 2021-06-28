Hawkmoon Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Prepares for Drilling on Wilson Property

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE: HM, FSE: 966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of May 18, 2021, that it has prepared a comprehensive budget for its planned 5,000 meter drill program on the Wilson Project, expected to commence July 2021 (the "Drill Program").

The purpose of the Drill Program will be to (i) test several historical drill intercepts from both the Toussaint and Midrim structures, (ii) connect the showings, (iii) drill under the trenches, seeking to extend the Toussaint showing to the west and the Midrim showing to the east and (iv) verify and expand the Moneta-Porcupine showing.

Branden Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon, stated, "At Wilson, we are looking to define the resource by completing a meaningful drill program. The Company also intends to conduct further exploration on its Romeo Project by exploring an outcrop just east of Romeo that appears to be prospective through a trenching and sampling program."

To finance the foregoing, the Company is announcing its intention to carry out a non-brokered private placement of (i) flow through units (each, an "FT Unit") at the price of $0.10 per FT Unit (the "FT Offering") and (ii) non flow through units (each, an "NFT Unit") at the price of $0.07 per NFT Unit (the "NFT Offering" and, together with the FT Offering, the "Offering"). Through the Offering, the Company intends to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each FT Unit will be composed of one (1) common share (a "Common Share") of the Company, issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, at a price of $0.17. Each NFT Unit will be composed of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Warrant.

A portion of the Offering may be completed in accordance with the exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-536 (Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain distributions through an investment dealer) (the "Investment Dealer Exemption") and to existing shareholders of the Company pursuant to the exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 (Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain trades to existing security holders) (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption").

For subscribers utilizing the Existing Shareholder Exemption, the Offering is available to all shareholders of the Company as at June 28, 2021, (the "Record Date") (and who are still shareholders on the date of closing) who are eligible to participate under the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the Record Date is not permitted to participate in the Offering using the Existing Shareholder Exemption but other exemptions may still be available to them. Shareholders who became shareholders after the Record Date should consult their professional advisors when completing their subscription form to ensure that they use the correct exemption. Orders will be processed by the Company on a first come, first served basis such that it is possible that a subscription received from a shareholder may not be accepted by the Company if the Offering is over subscribed.

There are conditions and restrictions when relying upon the Existing Shareholder Exemption, namely: (i) the subscriber must be a shareholder of the Company on the Record Date (and must still be a shareholder on the date of closing); (ii) the subscriber must be purchasing the FT Units or NFT Units, as the case may be, as a principal, i.e. for their own account and not for any other party; and (iii) the subscriber may not purchase more than $15,000 value of securities from the Company in any twelve month period, unless they have first received "suitability advice" from a registered investment dealer and, in such case, subscribers will be asked to confirm the registered investment dealer's identity and employer.

Assuming the Offering is fully subscribed, the Company plans to allocate the gross proceeds of the Offering to: (i) the Drill Program ($800,000); (ii) exploration at the Romeo Property ($100,000); and (iii) general working capital ($100,000).

As required by the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms there is no material fact or material change relating to the Company that has not been generally.

On closing, the Company may pay a finder's fee in respect of a portion of the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Hawkmoon recently completed its initial public offering and is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects in one of the world's largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessible by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other, east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon. For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

