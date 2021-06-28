ATAC Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placements

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2021 - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ATC) ("ATAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placements originally announced on June 3, 2021, as amended by its news release dated June 9, 2021. The private placements consisted of the sale of:

(a) 14,400,000 units at a price of $0.175 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,520,000, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.24 until June 25, 2024; and



(b) 2,400,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.21 per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of $504,000, each flow-through unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.24 until June 25, 2024.

The Company paid cash commissions totaling $155,448.60 to various finders including Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Kreuzfeld AG, and has issued a total of 859,478 finder warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.24 until June 25, 2024.

All of the securities issued pursuant to these private placements, including any common shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants and the finder warrants, are subject to a hold period in Canada until October 26, 2021.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries.

