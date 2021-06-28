GoldHaven Options the Gold-Copper Endowed Smoke Mountain Project, Central British Columbia

Vancouver, June 28, 2021 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement under which GoldHaven may earn a 100% interest in the 4,190 hectare (42 km2 ) Smoke Mountain copper-gold property located in central British Columbia approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Houston and 23 km north-northwest of Imperial Metals Corporation's Huckleberry copper-molybdenum-silver Mine. The property is accessible via a series of gravel forest service roads off Highway 16.

Daniel Schieber GoldHaven's CEO comments: "The Smoke Mountain Project provides Goldhaven's shareholders with access to a gold-copper endowed project in a sought-after metal belt in British Columbia. This area has seen a significant amount of discovery, most recently Sun Summit's (SMN.V) Buck property and Equity Metals' (EQTY.V) Silver Queen have been delivering high grade gold and silver results. We are on a very prospective belt and this will ensure that GoldHaven can provide results to shareholders year-round."

Smoke Mountain Project Overview

The Smoke Mountain Project is a strategic land position within an 85-kilometer-long belt of copper, gold and silver endowed magmatic-hydrothermal mines, deposits and occurrences in west central British Columbia (Figure 1). Historic work at Smoke Mountain includes mapping and sampling which highlights the presence of high-grade gold mineralization, in addition to a significant surface area with mineralized veins and alteration footprints. The Smoke Mountain land position is road accessible and highly prospective for gold and copper.

Smoke Mountain Highlights

• Rock sampling by the British Columbia Geological Survey in 1989 returned 7.45 g/t gold associated with widespread hydrothermal alteration and chalcopyrite and bornite on the southwestern flank of Smoke Mountain6.

• The Smoke Mountain claims contain prospective Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanic rocks and intrusions assigned to the Buckley Suite. These rocks are associated with many of the significant copper, gold and polymetallic deposits in this part of BC.

• Smoke Mountain is part of a northeast trending metallogenic belt of porphyry and epithermal copper-gold-silver mines, development projects, showings and occurrences.

• Major projects in the belt include Buck (Sun Summit Metals), Silver Queen (Equity Metals), Poplar (Universal Copper), Berg (Surge Copper earn-in from Centerra) and Huckleberry (Imperial Metals).





Figure 1. Location of the gold-copper prospective Smoke Mountain Project, west central British Columbia, Canada. NOTE: The nearby mines and exploration projects, including their resources and recent drill intercepts provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain Property, but this is not necessarily indicative that The Property hosts similar grades or tonnages or mineralized intercepts of mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/88672_6b764e62c492da1f_002full.jpg

Earn-in Agreement

In consideration of the granting of the Option and to maintain the Option, GoldHaven shall during the Option Period issue to the Optionors an aggregate of $450,000 in GoldHaven Shares and make cash payments to the Optionors in the amount of $375,000 as follows:

Payment Period Consideration (a) On the Effective Date $25,000 and $112,500 in GoldHaven Shares (b) On or before 12 months from the Effective Date $50,000 and $112,500 in GoldHaven Shares (c) On or before 24 months from the Effective Date $100,000 and $112,500 in GoldHaven Shares (d) On or before 36 months from the Effective Date $200,000 and $112,500 in GoldHaven Shares TOTAL $375,000 and $450,000 in GoldHaven Shares

Where the number of GoldHaven shares issuable shall be determined by dividing the $ amount by the Market Price at the date of issuance. The vendors retain a 2.5% NSR royalty (buyable down to 2%) and there are no work commitments on the property.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

Path Forward

In addition to Rio Loa and Alicia, GoldHaven controls five other high priority Chile assets which will continue to be tested, drilled and advanced. As a result, these ongoing exploration efforts will keep the Company busy during 2021. The Company is advancing its Apolo Project's Roma and Alicia properties as well as its Coya assets and preparing them for drill testing. These targets have been designated as high priority based on extensive and pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemistry results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company active in the highly gold and silver endowed Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga Belt measures 150km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host numerous mines and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Goldfields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. To date, Goldhaven has identified "High Priority" targets on four of the seven exploration properties and, will commence a drilling program during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the Kinross La Coipa mine; the second is Rio Loa, a project located 25 km south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold equivalent1; the third and fourth projects are Alicia and Roma which are approximately 35 km. south of the Salares Norte deposit. These exploration targets have been designated High Priority due to extensive, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits.

