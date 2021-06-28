Silver Bull Announces Closing of a Private Placement for Proceeds of C$500,000 and Change of Transfer Agent

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2021 - Silver Bull Resources Inc. (TSX: SVB; OTCQB: SVBL) ("Silver Bull" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion a of a private placement of 500,000 shares of common stock of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$1.00 per Share for gross proceeds of C$500,000. (the "Private Placement").



No placement agent or finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement, and the net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Silver Bull for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement, and will be restricted securities for purposes of U.S. securities laws.

The securities issued under the Private Placement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Silver Bull's securities in the United States.

Change of Transfer Agent

The Company also announces that Olympia Trust Company has replaced Equiniti Trust Company and TSX Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company. Shareholders need not take action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

In all jurisdictions, all inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates and or change of address should now be directed to Olympia Trust Company at the contact information below:

Olympia Trust Company

Attn: Corporate & Shareholder Services

PO Box 128, STN M

Calgary AB T2P 2H6

Tel: 1-833-684-1546 (toll free in North America)

Fax: (403) 668-8307

Email: cssinquiries@olympiatrust.com

Website: https://css.olympiatrust.com

About Silver Bull

Silver Bull is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the TSX and trade on the OTCQB in the United States. Silver Bull owns the Sierra Mojada Project which is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc. Sierra Mojada is currently under a joint venture option with South32 International Investment Holdings Pty Ltd. In addition, Silver Bull's majority-owned subsidiary, Arras Minerals Corp., holds an Option Agreement to acquire the Beskauga Copper-Gold Project, located in North Eastern Kazakhstan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, CPAusIMM

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

+1 604 687 5800

info@silverbullresources.com



Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Silver Bull's future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the U.S. Securities Act, and the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Silver Bull's exploration projects, the industry in which Silver Bull operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Silver Bull's management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including such factors as the results of exploration activities and whether the results continue to support continued exploration activities, unexpected variations in ore grade, types and metallurgy, volatility and level of commodity prices, the availability of sufficient future financing, and other matters discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Silver Bull's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and our other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC and available on www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities commissions available on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.