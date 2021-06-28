EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2021 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) is pleased to provide the following update on its research into the extraction of platinum and palladium metals from spent catalytic converters. The most recent phase of research was conducted over a 14-month period starting in April of 2020.

The latest series of tests builds on EnviroLeach's early 2019 research into the recovery of platinum and palladium from scrap automotive and diesel catalytic converters. In this phase of research extensive tests were conducted using modified variations of EnviroLeach's patented and proprietary chemistry and processes under various controlled conditions. The program's results were very positive with typical recoveries of over 90% of the contained platinum and palladium being achieved in less than 2 hours. Selected results from the research program are highlighted in the table below.

Summary of Leach Tests Test Number Date Platinum Head Grade (g/t) Palladium Head Grade (g/t) Platinum Recovery (%) Palladium Recovery (%) FF215 2020-06-25 5,920 4,044 98.1 98.7 FF217 2020-07-01 5,405 2,847 93.5 91.8 FF233 2020-07-24 1,569 245 93.2 91.2 FF244 2020-08-07 264 52 71.1 83.7 FF246 2020-08-14 5,433 2,587 96.3 81.2 FF251 2020-08-31 284 39 65.1 89.4 FF352 2020-09-21 4,557 1,781 96.8 93.0 FF355 2020-09-29 7,949 2,564 95.7 94.7

Research/Testing

The research was conducted in accordance with industry best practices at EnviroLeach's laboratories in Burnaby, Canada. Samples taken from spent catalytic converter material were first ground then assayed to determine head grades for platinum and palladium. The samples were then dissolved in several variations of EnviroLeach's proprietary lixiviant under numerous controlled test conditions (temperature, reagent concentrations, pulp densities, etc.). Electrowinning was the preferred method tested for recovering the dissolved metals. A comprehensive series of cycle tests were also done to determine the long-term reusability of the lixiviant and estimate overall economics. By running tests multiple times under various controlled conditions, the Company was able to determine the effects of altering operating variables and optimize metal recovery.

The research program demonstrated high recoverability for both platinum and palladium using the Company's proprietary lixiviant and patented process. The best single result, using a sample with a platinum head grade of 5,920 g/t and palladium head grade of 4,044 g/t resulted in over 98% recovery of both metals.

Based on the positive results to date, additional test work is planned to further optimize metal recoveries and economics. Solution and process containment, filtration, and materials composition studies are also planned. When these phases are completed, a comprehensive pilot plant test phase will be conducted.

Duane Nelson, CEO of EnviroLeach states, "I am very excited about the results on our latest phase of research targeting the recovery of platinum and palladium from catalytic converters. Our research continues to find new applications for our unique and proprietary chemistry and patented processes."

About Catalytic Converters

Catalytic converters are pollution control devices coated with chemicals and a combination of platinum group metals (PGMs) including platinum, rhodium, and/or palladium. The PGMs are responsible for the conversion reactions that turn pollutants into harmless gases. Most present-day vehicles with internal combustion engines, including automobiles, trucks, buses, trains, motorcycles, and planes, have exhaust systems fitted with a catalytic converter. A recent Automotive Catalytic Converter Market report by Allied Market Research, projects that the global automotive catalytic converter market size is expected to reach $183.4 billion by 2022.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://EnviroLeach.com

