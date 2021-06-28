Jayden Resources Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver - Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV:JDN) ("Jayden" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's February 10, 2021 news release, effective at the opening of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about Monday, July 5, 2021, the Company's consolidated common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidation common shares held, will commence trading under same stock symbol "JDN" (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation was authorized by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. The share ratio was ratified by the Company's Board of Directors on February 23, 2021. Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had approximately 111,565,245 pre-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding and post consolidation, the Company will have approximately 37,188,415 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional shares resulting from the consolidation of the common shares shall be converted such that each fractional common share remaining after conversion that is less than one-half of a common share be cancelled and each fractional common share that is at least one-half of a common share be changed to one whole Common Share.

The Company's new CUSIP number is G5086A 130 and the new ISIN number is KYG5086A1307.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates or direct registration advices, will be mailed a letter of transmittal advising of the share consolidation and instructing them to surrender their share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for replacement certificates or a direct registration advice representing their post-consolidation shares. Until surrendered for exchange, following the effective date of the consolidation, which is on or about July 5, 2021, each share certificate formerly representing pre-consolidation shares will be deemed to represent the number of whole post-consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the consolidation.

All the beneficial owners will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in street name for their benefit. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-consolidation shares for post-consolidation shares. If you hold your shares with such a bank, broker or other nominee, and if you have questions in this regard, you are encouraged to contact your nominee.

For further information about this news release or the Company email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President & CEO

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document includes forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the continued advancement of the company's general business development, research development and the Company's development of mineral exploration projects. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intent", "may", "project", "plan", "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Jayden Resources Inc. believes that their expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include the potential that fluctuations in the marketplace for the sale of minerals, the inability to implement corporate strategies, the ability to obtain financing and other risks disclosed in our filings made with Canadian Securities Regulators

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.