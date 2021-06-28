CAVU Announces Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement

Vancouver, June 28, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow through private placement for gross proceeds up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The offering will consist of the sale of flow through shares1 ("FT Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.45 per FT Share. Proceeds of the offering will be used for exploration expenditures on the Hopper copper-gold project in Yukon and the Kitimat copper-gold project in BC.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses, and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures," as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Finder's fees may be payable to qualified individuals under the Offering.

Engagement of Hybrid Financial for Marketing Services

CAVU is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for CAVU and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange in providing the services.

Hybrid has been engaged for an initial period of 6 months starting July 5th, 2021 and may be renewed for successive periods thereafter unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500 CAD, plus applicable taxes, during the initial term.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Kitimat Copper Project in British Columbia and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

1The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

