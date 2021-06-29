Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Announces Filing of Technical Report on the Blyvoor Gold Mine

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on a voluntary basis an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "An Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blyvoor Mine, South Africa" with an issue date of June 25, 2021 and an effective date of March 1, 2021 (the "Technical Report") for the Blyvoor Gold mine located in Gauteng Province, South Africa (the "Blyvoor Mine"). A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR at www.sedar.com and www.edgar.com, respectively, and on the Company's website at www.nomadroyalty.com. The Technical Report focuses on the underground operations and associated infrastructure only, and was prepared to present updated mineral resources and reserves as well as an updated life of mine plan for the Blyvoor Mine. The report was prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd, an independent international engineering firm specializing in mining and mineral exploration engineering and evaluation.

Blyvoor NI 43-101 Technical Report Highlights

22-year life of mine based on mineral reserves

242 koz average annual gold production

5.32 million oz of payable gold production

US$570/oz life of mine average all in sustaining cost

New processing plant of 1,300 ktpd with an expansion planned to 2,500 ktpd

5.50 million oz of gold in proven & probable mineral reserves (18.84Mt at 9.09g/t Au)

11.37 million oz of gold in measured & indicated mineral resources (50.08Mt at 7.06g/t Au) inclusive of Mineral Reserves

11.29 million oz of gold in inferred mineral resources (79.77Mt at 4.40 g/t Au)

Highlights of the technical report are summarized in a presentation available on Nomad's website at the following URL address: www.nomadroyalty.com/blyvoor-gold

Update on Blyvoor Ramp Up

Nomad is also pleased to report that ramp-up procedures at the Blyvoor Mine have continued to progress and that the Blyvoor mill is expected to reach its initial production target of 20kt per month by the end 2021. The operator of the Blyvoor Mine has not encountered any further disruption following an unlawful blockade at the mine entrance by members of a local union which ended in late April 2021.

Blyvoor Gold Stream

Nomad owns a 10% gold stream on the Blyvoor Mine on the first 160koz of gold production within a calendar year, and 5% on any additional gold production within the same calendar year. Following the delivery of 300koz of gold to Nomad under the stream agreement, the stream percentage shall be 0.5% on the first 100koz of production within a calendar year until gold production reaches 10.32 million ounces at the Blyvoor Mine. Nomad will make ongoing payments of $572 for each ounce of gold delivered under the stream agreement.

About the Blyvoor Gold Mine

The Blyvoor Mine is located on the Witwatersrand Gold Belt in Gauteng Province of South Africa. The Blyvoor Mine commenced production in 1942 and in 1951 was the mine that produced the greatest amount of gold globally. The Blyvoor Mine has produced approximately 38 million ounces of gold historically. Near-by producing gold mines include Mponeng, Driefontein, Kusasalethu, Kloof, and South Deep.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P. Geo., Vice President, Geology of Nomad Royalty is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 15 royalty, and stream, assets, of which 8 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the expected life of the Blyvoor Mine; the annual production, actual capacity and expansion of the processing plant; the amount of ounces of gold in : (i) proven and probable mineral reserves, (ii) measured & indicated mineral resources, including mineral reserves, and (iii) inferred mineral resources mineral reserves, on the Blyvoor Mine; the progress on the ramping-up of the Blyvoor Mine, the Blyvoor mill reaching its initial target of 20kt per month by end of the year 2021; and the impact and benefit Nomad will receive from its gold stream on the Blyvoor Mine.

