Rotor X Announces RX eTransporter Air Taxi
05:06 Uhr | ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Rotor X Aircraft announces they are entering the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) Air Taxi market with their world's most efficient helicopter known as the RX eTransporter.
The Rotor X Aircraft Manufacturing Company (RX), makers of the Rotor X Phoenix A600 Turbo helicopter which is renowned as the world's most affordable and reliable 2-seat kit helicopter, announces they are entering the electric Air Taxi market with their revolutionary world's most efficient helicopter, called the RX eTransporter. RX is now operating the former RotorWay International factory in Chandler, Arizona which made kit helicopters for 53 years. The patent pending RX eTransporter is dramatically more efficient and less expensive than all other eVTOL concepts being proposed or developed today. RX is working in collaboration with its partner company Advanced Tactics Inc (AT) of Torrance, California. This 4-rotor (or quad-rotor) helicopter named the RX eTransporter, is the first of its kind for civilian and industrial use. This 6-passenger helicopter provides plenty of leg room and comfortable charter-jet type interiors, and the open-interior version is ideal for air taxi operations, package delivery, search and rescue, personnel recovery, and MEDEVAC operations.
Typical eVTOL Air Taxi aircraft use small inefficient propellers for vertical lift, have very complex and expensive geometries, complex engine drive-systems and tilt-mechanisms, inefficient wings, and less payload capacity - even with the extensive use of expensive carbon-fiber construction. The RX eTransporter will be the world's most efficient and cost-effective helicopter for civilian use.
The RX eTransporter is unique among other eVTOL Air Taxis. Instead of relying on a large wing to make the aircraft more efficient after takeoff the RX eTransporter uses a smaller wing that only enhances the natural lift of this helicopter. It does not require a tail rotor; this greatly increases the efficiency of the RX eTransporter. The RX eTransporter can takeoff and land vertically and fly for over 1.5 hours, or hover for over 45 minutes on a single charge. Typical eVTOL's that are in the news today can only hover for a few minutes before needing to land. Having this outstanding eVTOL hovering capability makes the RX eTransporter ideal for commercial cargo and personnel flights immediately after completing FAA air worthiness testing next year.
The RX eTransporter technology has been in development for over a decade, with many heavy lift multi-rotor prototypes completed by partner company Advanced Tactics Inc (AT). AT is considered the world's pioneer company of heavy lift multirotor aircraft. The 8-engine "Black Knight Transformer" flew in 2014 and its gross takeoff weight was in excess of 4,500 pounds. What's remarkable about this is that at the time this was developed, "heavy lift" multi-copters weighed about 1/10th of this weight. The Black Knight Transformer carried an automobile engine and drivetrain as part of its payload and could drive on the ground and fly. It had an overall payload (including the automobile drivetrain) in excess of 1,500 pounds.
Rotor X Aircraft is partners with Advanced Tactics Inc. in developing and pioneering heavy lift multi-rotor technology and is the prime manufacturer for both the civilian and military Transporter configurations. AT is the primary rapid prototyping and design arm of this partnership. AT works with the US Air Force on two current contracts related to the RX eTransporter.
The RX eTransporter will start testing in Alaska as an experimental aircraft during the summer of 2022. Mining companies have shown strong interest in purchasing the aircraft to carry mining equipment in the rugged terrain of the Alaska Range. As the growing mining operation expands, the RX eTransporter helicopter would greatly reduce costs. The new battery and quick charging systems are also uniquely adapted to cold weather operations.
Across the mining industry, drones are already demonstrating exceptional results by enabling much greater data collection, enhanced safety and improved productivity. The heavy-lift RX eTransporter, which can be made in a pilot-optional version and still carry over a ton of cargo, would be a game-changer for the mining industry. That capability will support essential tasks like fuel delivery, rig transportation, spare parts delivery, dust control and core-sample transport. This capability will improve productivity and operational safety, while lowering logistics costs by a third. Mining companies are already showing serious interest in purchasing or leasing the RX Transporter and RX eTransporter helicopters as soon as they become commercially available next year.
Nova Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) (ASX:NVA) CEO Christopher Gerteisen commented "As Nova develops the large 4.7Moz Korbel gold deposit whilst unlocking the greater Estelle Gold district, we must see and understand technologies and their potential application in our business quicker, more clearly and what it means for sustainability more so than years gone by, supported by incremental developments that transform our underlying exploration and mining processes from potential to application in the shortest possible timeframe to drive rapid growth. This is one of many such applications we at Nova believe in. Innovation is in the DNA of the likes of Amazon, Google and Tesla and we are pleased to have RotorX pick this innovation up for us while we can maintain our focus on our core of developing our gold asset. As a 9.9% shareholder in RotorX, Nova is positioned to benefit massively from the development and growth of RotorX, as well at our flagship Estelle Gold Project as we employ these perfectly designed aircraft to achieve our objectives on our path to production."
