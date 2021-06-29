Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director share sale and Director/PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, June 29, 2021 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 28 June 2021, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 5,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 310.0 pence per share.

Following the sale of these shares Mr Liu is interested in an aggregate of 386,385 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.28% of the current issued share capital.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Harry Liu 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share disposal CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP 310.0 and 5,000 shares d) Aggregated information GBP 15,500.00 e) Date of the transaction 28/06/2021 - 5,000 shares f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Contacts:

SEC Newgate Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

