Golden Star Reports on Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is scheduled to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10.00 am (Eastern Time).
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.gsr.com following the call.
Company Profile:
Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa underground mine in the Western Region of Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from the Wassa mine. As the winner of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star remains committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.
