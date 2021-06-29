Talisker Intersects 0.8 g/t Gold Over 130.9 Metres of Intrusion-hosted Mineralization in the Pioneer Block, Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). Today's release includes results from hole SB-2021-030, which returned a 130.9 metre interval of near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization within the Pioneer Block that returned an average grade of 0.8 g/t gold. This interval follows last week's announcement of 106.75 metres grading 1.17 g/t gold, confirming the excellent grade continuity in hole SB-2021-026. The grade consistency is related to a high-density, fracture-controlled vein network hosted within a granite. To date, seven holes have intersected the granite in the Pioneer Block, with another two holes currently being drilled. More drilling is required to determine the lateral and vertical extents and geometry of the intrusive hosting these broad zones at Pioneer.

Key Points

Hole SB-2021-030 extends mineralization from hole SB-2021-026 (1.17g/t over 106.75m released June 21, 2021) for a distance of approximately 50 metres vertically down.

Four additional holes have been already drilled targeting the granite host body (SB-2021-034, SB-2021-035, SB-2021-040, SB-2021-045) all intersecting multiple vein zones with visible gold (see Table 1 below) the best of which, SB-2021-040 intercepted 22 major vein zones with 12 occurrences of visible gold.

Hole SB-2021-040 tested mineralization 100m vertically down from hole SB-2021-030 and 150m vertically down from previously released SB-2021-026; results are expected shortly for this hole.

Active hole SB-2021-048 is about 250m vertically down from hole SB-2021-040 of mineralization along the granite's 3.2km strike length.

Hole SB-2010-055, also currently underway, is planned to test mineralization 50 metres vertically above hole SB-2021-026 and 100m vertically above hole SB-2021-030.

The excellent grade continuity identified at Pioneer is characterized by a well-distributed network of smaller veins within the granite and is interspersed with larger, high-grade veins that are the defining characteristic of the classical Bralorne deposit.

Talisker currently has five drill rigs on site and has completed 40,904 metres of its active, fully funded 100,000 metre drill program; a sixth drill rig is expected to arrive in July.

Table 1: Pending and Received Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count Drillhole Intrusive Intercept Visible Gold Count Major Veins Minor Veins Assay Results Gram-meters SB-2021-026 110m 3 14 145 1.17 g/t over 106.75m 124.89 SB-2021-029 230m 4 6 200 Full Hole Results Pending SB-2021-030 130m 3 9 170 0.8 g/t over 130.9m 104.72 SB-2021-034 180m 1 16 190 Results Pending SB-2021-035 256m 2 7 225 Results Pending SB-2021-040 440m 12 22 240 Results Pending SB-2021-045 152m 1 3 160 Results Pending SB-2021-048 Drilling Now SB-2021-055 Drilling Now

Hole SB-2021-030 Confirms Grade Continuity at Pioneer

The 0.8 g/t gold over 130.9m intersected in hole SB-2021-030 was drilled on the same section line as hole SB-2021-026 that returned 1.17 g/t gold over 106.75m (see press release of June 22, 2021). Hole 30 confirms the down-plunge continuity 50 metres below and supports the Company's interpretation that near-surface, bulk tonnage gold mineralization extends well beyond the Charlotte Zone over three kilometres to the southeast. Additional holes drilled down-plunge of hole SB-2021-030 indicate the granite host widens at depth. Assay results are still pending for three of these holes, however, visual inspection of the drill core indicates the vein fracture network is pervasive at depth.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "We are pleased to have our first hole confirming the down-plunge continuity of this new style of gold mineralization at Pioneer. Hole SB-2021-030 demonstrates the same excellent grade continuity, sample after sample, that was intersected in hole SB-2021-026. With drillholes underneath, above and along strike from 26 and 30 either underway or at the assay laboratory we expect clear support for our bulk tonnage hypotheses to be received shortly. With 60,000 metres remaining in our drill program, we have the optionality to attack this new discovery and expand our current view on Bralorne's mineral potential."

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Hole SB-2021-030 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-030 97 97.5 0.5 1.7 Unknown Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 97.5 98 0.5 38.2 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 181 181.5 0.5 8.71 Unknown Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 224.00 224.78 0.78 1.53 Main Hanging Wall Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 224.78 225.90 1.12 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 225.90 227.00 1.10 0.68 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 227.00 227.70 0.70 1.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 227.70 228.25 0.55 2.75 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 228.25 228.80 0.55 2.78 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 309.00 309.50 0.50 4.80 Main Vein Splay Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 309.50 310.50 1.00 1.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 310.50 311.30 0.80 7.68 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 321.70 322.60 0.90 4.39 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 322.60 323.60 1.00 2.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 323.60 324.10 0.50 0.85 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 324.10 325.00 0.90 2.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 325.00 326.00 1.00 0.62 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 326.00 327.00 1.00 0.44 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 327.00 328.00 1.00 1.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 328.00 329.00 1.00 1.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 329.00 329.70 0.70 2.79 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 329.70 330.50 0.80 0.80 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 330.50 331.25 0.75 1.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 331.25 332.00 0.75 0.81 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 332.00 333.50 1.50 0.16 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 333.50 335.00 1.50 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 335.00 336.50 1.50 0.12 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 336.50 338.00 1.50 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 338.00 338.50 0.50 0.93 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 338.50 339.00 0.50 0.63 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 339.00 340.50 1.50 0.70 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 340.50 342.00 1.50 1.77 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 342.00 343.00 1.00 0.50 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 343.00 343.50 0.50 0.85 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 343.50 344.25 0.75 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 344.25 345.00 0.75 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 345.00 346.50 1.50 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 346.50 347.10 0.60 0.85 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 347.10 348.00 0.90 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 348.00 349.50 1.50 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 349.50 350.50 1.00 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 350.50 351.20 0.70 0.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 351.20 352.00 0.80 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 352.00 353.50 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 353.50 355.00 1.50 0.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 355.00 356.40 1.40 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 356.40 356.90 0.50 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 356.90 357.70 0.80 0.84 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 357.70 358.50 0.80 1.64 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 358.50 360.00 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 360.00 361.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 361.00 361.50 0.50 0.69 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 361.50 362.00 0.50 8.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 362.00 362.50 0.50 8.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 362.50 363.15 0.65 10.55 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 363.15 363.65 0.50 1.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 363.65 365.00 1.35 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 365.00 366.50 1.50 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 366.50 368.00 1.50 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 368.00 369.25 1.25 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 369.25 370.00 0.75 1.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 370.00 371.50 1.50 0.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 371.50 373.00 1.50 0.43 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 373.00 374.50 1.50 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 374.50 375.20 0.70 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 375.20 375.70 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 375.70 377.00 1.30 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 377.00 378.50 1.50 0.18 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 378.50 380.00 1.50 0.56 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 380.00 381.10 1.10 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 381.10 381.90 0.80 0.03 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 381.90 382.40 0.50 8.23 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 382.40 383.00 0.60 0.24 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 383.00 384.50 1.50 0.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 384.50 386.00 1.50 0.37 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 386.00 386.80 0.80 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 386.80 387.30 0.50 1.62 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 387.30 387.90 0.60 0.81 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 387.90 389.00 1.10 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 389.00 390.40 1.40 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 390.40 391.00 0.60 6.84 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 391.00 392.00 1.00 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 392.00 392.50 0.50 0.64 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 392.50 393.20 0.70 0.80 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 393.20 394.00 0.80 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 394.00 395.50 1.50 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 395.50 397.00 1.50 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 397.00 397.70 0.70 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 397.70 398.40 0.70 1.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 398.40 399.00 0.60 1.23 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 399.00 399.80 0.80 0.76 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 399.80 400.30 0.50 0.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 400.30 401.00 0.70 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 401.00 402.50 1.50 0.96 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 402.50 403.00 0.50 0.23 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 403.00 403.50 0.50 0.97 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 403.50 404.50 1.00 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 404.50 405.00 0.50 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 405.00 406.00 1.00 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 406.00 407.00 1.00 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 407.00 407.60 0.60 1.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 407.60 408.40 0.80 5.76 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 408.40 409.20 0.80 0.69 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 409.20 409.70 0.50 0.93 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 409.70 410.20 0.50 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 410.20 410.70 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 410.70 411.20 0.50 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 411.20 412.40 1.20 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 412.40 412.90 0.50 1.06 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 412.90 413.40 0.50 0.07 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 413.40 414.00 0.60 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 414.00 415.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 415.00 416.30 1.30 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 416.30 417.05 0.75 0.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 417.05 418.00 0.95 0.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 418.00 418.60 0.60 0.59 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 418.60 420.10 1.50 1.75 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 420.10 420.80 0.70 1.98 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 420.80 422.00 1.20 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 422.00 423.00 1.00 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 423.00 424.00 1.00 0.42 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 424.00 425.00 1.00 2.84 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 425.00 426.00 1.00 0.38 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 426.00 426.90 0.90 0.29 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 426.90 427.50 0.60 2.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 427.50 428.40 0.90 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 428.40 429.25 0.85 0.50 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 429.25 429.80 0.55 2.03 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 429.80 430.80 1.00 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 430.80 431.30 0.50 3.55 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 431.30 431.80 0.50 2.37 Au-SCR24 V O I D SB-2021-030 433.70 434.40 0.70 0.34 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 434.40 435.80 1.40 0.31 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 435.80 437.10 1.30 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 437.10 438.30 1.20 1.90 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 438.30 439.00 0.70 0.46 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 439.00 439.50 0.50 0.11 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 439.50 440.00 0.50 0.60 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 440.00 441.30 1.30 0.43 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 441.30 441.90 0.60 2.20 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 441.90 442.40 0.50 4.08 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 442.40 443.00 0.60 1.30 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 443.00 444.00 1.00 0.27 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 444.00 444.50 0.50 6.05 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-030 444.50 446.00 1.50 0.20 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 446.00 447.50 1.50 0.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 447.50 449.00 1.50 0.76 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 449.00 450.50 1.50 0.88 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 450.50 451.50 1.00 0.54 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 451.50 453.00 1.50 0.97 Au-AA26 SB-2021-030 453.00 454.50 1.50 0.20 Au-AA26 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-030 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 209; Dip -56.5. True widths are estimated 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method reported includes the most up to date information as of this press release.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89).

Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words 'could', 'intend', 'expect', 'believe', 'will', 'projected', 'estimated' and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: Overview map showing seven zones that comprise the Bralorne Gold Project, the Charlotte Zone, drill holes included in this press release, major gold-bearing quartz veins (white) and associated bounding fault structures.

Figure 2: Pioneer zone with drill traces of completed, active and planned drill holes including hole SB-2021-030.

Figure 3: Cross-section through the Pioneer Block showing major intersections within hole SB-2021-030, previously released holes and downhole observations of visible gold in holes in pending holes where assay results have yet to be released. Magenta outline shows the boundary of the granite body that hosts mineralization.

