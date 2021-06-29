Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Osisko Windfall Infill and Expansion Drilling Adds High-Grade

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 60 intercepts in 16 drill holes (8 from surface, 8 from underground) and 13 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Drilling at Windfall continues to progress well in both infill and expansion holes. Today's result include four intervals greater than 180 g/t gold over two metres in three different zones in Lynx and Caribou. Also of note is hole WST-21-0706, which extends a Lynx Southwest wireframe 30 metres towards furface. Results continue to add confidence in the continuity of the deposit and our modelling."

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 232 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2522; 195 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-21-2470-W3; 180 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-21-777-W1; 186 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in WST-21-0725; 148 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-21-2478-W3; 16.0 g/t Au over 8.2 metres in WST-21-0734A; 24.2 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2526; 52.3 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-21-2520. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval
(m)		 Au (g/t)
uncut		 Au (g/t)
cut to 100 g/t		 Zone Corridor
OSK-W-17-777 821.0 823.4 2.4 3.91 UDD_4116 Underdog
1075.0 1077.0 2.0 11.1 UDD_4915
 Underdog
including 1075.9 1076.2 0.3 67.3
OSK-W-17-838 674.0 676.0 2.0 8.27 Caribou_2558
 Caribou
including 674.9 675.3 0.4 40.7
OSK-W-20-2280-W8 996.0 998.3 2.3 31.4 30.2 TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 997.2 997.7 0.5 106 100
OSK-W-21-1827-W3 796.0 798.0 2.0 6.31 UDD_4121
 Underdog
including 796.9 797.3 0.4 27.0
OSK-W-21-1882-W3 809.7 812.0 2.3 3.63 UDD_4100
 Underdog
including 810.7 811.0 0.3 26.8
OSK-W-21-2067-W8 1029.0 1031.2 2.2 9.66 TLX_3183 Triple Lynx
1053.0 1055.0 2.0 20.8 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx
1087.0 1089.0 2.0 12.8 TLX_3162 Triple Lynx
1103.0 1105.0 2.0 7.17 TLX_3170
 Triple Lynx
including 1104.0 1104.3 0.3 37.4
1126.0 1128.0 2.0 4.11 TLX_3172 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2275-W6 812.0 814.1 2.1 17.0 15.5 TLX_3184
 Triple Lynx
including 813.5 813.8 0.3 111 100
OSK-W-21-2470-W4 967.0 969.0 2.0 15.5 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2478-W3 862.5 864.7 2.2 148 76.9 TLX_3171
 Triple Lynx
including 863.4 864.3 0.9 252 100
875.1 877.2 2.1 14.4 TLX_3184
 Triple Lynx
including 875.1 875.4 0.3 91.2
OSK-W-21-2479-W3 891.0 893.4 2.4 8.36 UDD_4501
 Underdog
including 892.0 892.7 0.7 23.6
OSK-W-21-2479-W4 662.9 665.0 2.1 9.62 UDD_4102
 Underdog
including 664.0 664.6 0.6 24.1
678.0 680.0 2.0 19.5 UDD_4102
 Underdog
including 679.0 679.6 0.6 46.6
755.0 757.0 2.0 6.31 UDD_4107 Underdog
OSK-W-21-2512 759.6 761.7 2.1 20.9 UDD_4106
 Underdog
including 759.6 760.5 0.9 47.3
781.0 783.0 2.0 22.2 UDD_4106
 Underdog
including 781.8 782.4 0.6 72.1
862.0 864.3 2.3 6.75 UDD_4905
 Underdog
including 864.0 864.3 0.3 23.8
OSK-W-21-2512-W1 667.0 671.7 4.7 12.1 UDD_4116
 Underdog
including 668.2 668.5 0.3 64.3
673.0 675.0 2.0 4.19 UDD_4116
 Underdog
including 674.6 675.0 0.4 18.0
697.0 699.0 2.0 3.85 UDD_4100 Underdog
OSK-W-21-2520 535.8 538.0 2.2 52.3 24.8 Caribou_2232
 Caribou
including 537.5 538.0 0.5 221 100
541.0 543.0 2.0 5.92 Caribou_2232
 Caribou
including 542.5 543.0 0.5 19.0
611.0 613.0 2.0 12.9 Caribou_2233
 Caribou
including 611.6 612.2 0.6 39.3
653.0 655.0 2.0 25.0 Caribou_2206
 Caribou
including 654.0 655.0 1.0 49.9
OSK-W-21-2522 654.0 656.0 2.0 3.88 LXM_3304 Lynx
746.3 748.3 2.0 232 37.2 LXM_3345
 Lynx
including 747.6 748.0 0.4 1075 100
OSK-W-21-2523 992.0 994.0 2.0 11.7 UDD_4501
 Underdog
including 993.0 994.0 1.0 23.3
OSK-W-21-2526 248.3 253.3 5.0 24.2 F51_6008
 F-51
including 248.3 249.2 0.9 63.5
OSK-W-21-2534 538.3 540.4 2.1 17.5 Caribou_2211
 Caribou
including 538.3 538.7 0.4 53.0
543.0 545.4 2.4 25.9 21.6 Caribou_2211
 Caribou
including 543.0 543.5 0.5 121 100
WST-21-0682B 116.0 118.0 2.0 6.21 LXM_3311 Lynx
WST-21-0725 238.6 240.8 2.2 186 56.9 TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 239.0 239.8 0.8 400 100
292.0 294.2 2.2 8.13 TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 293.6 294.2 0.6 26.8
WST-21-0727A 328.0 330.1 2.1 18.6 17.5 TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 328.4 328.7 0.3 108 100
WST-21-0775 429.5 431.5 2.0 4.21 TLX_3165 Triple Lynx
WST-21-0790 283.0 285.1 2.1 12.9 LXSW_3500
 Lynx SW
including 283.4 283.7 0.3 87.9
WST-21-0824 304.9 307.5 2.6 11.4 TLX_3185 Triple Lynx
314.4 318.0 3.6 4.79 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. UDD = Underdog, LXM = Lynx Main, TLX = Triple Lynx, and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval
(m)		 Au (g/t)
uncut		 Au (g/t)
cut to 100 g/t		 Zone Corridor
OSK-W-21-777-W1 377.6 381.6 4.0 8.48 Caribou
 Caribou
including 377.6 377.9 0.3 46.2
442.4 444.7 2.3 180 33.5 Caribou
 Caribou
including 444.3 444.7 0.4 942 100
OSK-W-21-2067-W8 1080.0 1082.0 2.0 4.39 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2470-W3 1151.0 1153.3 2.3 195 15.9 Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 1152.4 1152.7 0.3 1470 100
OSK-W-21-2478-W3 1055.0 1057.0 2.0 16.4 Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 1056.5 1057.0 0.5 64.1
OSK-W-21-2479-W3 624.7 627.0 2.3 11.6 UDD_4100
 Underdog
including 625.1 625.5 0.4 61.4
OSK-W-21-2487-W5 691.5 693.5 2.0 14.8 Lynx 4 Lynx
OSK-W-21-2522 944.3 946.7 2.4 3.90 Lynx 4
 Lynx
including 946.2 946.7 0.5 11.1
OSK-W-21-2523 958.0 960.0 2.0 3.80 Underdog Underdog
1057.0 1059.0 2.0 7.28 Underdog Underdog
1069.0 1071.0 2.0 6.76 Underdog
 Underdog
including 1069.8 1070.5 0.7 19.2
WST-21-0706 215.0 217.5 2.5 7.45 Lynx SW
 Lynx SW
including 215.9 216.5 0.6 24.6
WST-21-0725 313.5 315.5 2.0 24.1 Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 313.5 314.5 1.0 47.8
326.0 328.0 2.0 11.6 Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 327.0 328.0 1.0 22.8
WST-21-0734A 259.1 267.3 8.2 16.0 12.3 Lynx SW
 Lynx SW
including 266.0 266.5 0.5 161 100
WST-21-0775 211.0 213.0 2.0 14.1 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
WST-21-0790 327.0 329.3 2.3 7.41 Lynx SW
 Lynx SW
including 327.9 328.2 0.3 54.3

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. UDD = Underdog, SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (?) Dip (?) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section
OSK-W-17-777 330 -59 1221 452678 5434500 403 2675
OSK-W-17-838 329 -65 726 453144 5434900 398 3275
OSK-W-20-2280-W8 127 -58 1134 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-21-777-W1 330 -59 969 452678 5434500 403 2675
OSK-W-21-1827-W3 331 -58 996 452506 5434390 403 2475
OSK-W-21-1882-W3 328 -58 1004 452469 5434406 400 2450
OSK-W-21-2067-W8 123 -53 866 453241 5435696 415 3750
OSK-W-21-2275-W6 127 -49 864 452888 5435583 409 3400
OSK-W-21-2470-W3 132 -59 1209 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-21-2470-W4 132 -59 1155 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-21-2478-W3 128 -54 1080 452997 5435607 425 3500
OSK-W-21-2479-W3 344 -55 1014 452315 5434419 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2479-W4 344 -55 402 452315 5434419 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2487-W5 359 -73 771 454135 5435058 397 4225
OSK-W-21-2512 331 -54 855 452448 5434465 400 2475
OSK-W-21-2512-W1 331 -54 1089 452448 5434465 400 2475
OSK-W-21-2520 337 -56 351 452596 5434392 401 2550
OSK-W-21-2522 128 -54 450 453451 5435594 411 3900
OSK-W-21-2523 340 -58 1105 452480 5434428 402 2475
OSK-W-21-2526 159 -44 287 453519 5436029 406 4150
OSK-W-21-2534 343 -59 1203 452549 5434363 401 2500
WST-21-0682B 129 -64 472 453106 5435066 231 3325
WST-21-0706 165 -54 417 453104 5435065 231 3325
WST-21-0725 160 -67 391 453507 5435327 -7 3800
WST-21-0727A 146 -69 361 453507 5435327 -7 3800
WST-21-0734A 129 -56 360 452956 5435003 253 3175
WST-21-0775 153 -44 469 453256 5435210 95 3525
WST-21-0790 171 -65 406 453104 5435065 231 3325
WST-21-0824 156 -70 343 453506 5435327 -7 3800

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ? silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ? ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (? tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Qu?bec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project" dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AMF5
CA6882811046
www.osiskomining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap