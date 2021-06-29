Libero Appoints Lisa Peterson as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Peterson as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective July 19, 2021. Ms. Peterson will be based in Vancouver and oversee all accounting and finance operations, while driving sustainable performance that supports Libero's rapid growth plans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Peterson to Libero's management team. She further strengthens Libero's key differentiator: significant experience advancing large-scale mining projects in the Americas. The addition of Ms. Peterson as CFO adds depth and diversity to the team with background not only in mining but also renewable energy," comments President & CEO, Ian Harris, welcoming the new addition. "Lisa Peterson brings years of experience and a proven track record that will help drive discipline and a value-based approach to advancing the company's multiple world-class porphyry projects across the Americas. She is a proven example that the quality of Libero's professionals, assets, and strategy are attracting the best talent available in the industry."

Ms. Peterson is a CPA with over 13 years' experience within the mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, and professional services industries. Most recently, Ms. Peterson served as Vice-President of Corporate Reporting & Global Accounting at SkyPower Global, a large-scale, international, renewable energy developer and provider. Prior to joining SkyPower Global, Ms. Peterson spent three years at Barrick Gold Corporation as Chief of Staff Capital Projects within their technical services, project development and life of mine planning group and Chief of Staff of the Frontera District in Argentina and Chile. In these roles, she helped advance large-scale projects, liaised with stakeholders and joint venture partners, and performed value assurance reviews on Barrick's operating and expansion assets. Prior to joining Barrick, Ms. Peterson led KGHM's international corporate reporting group for five years. Ms. Peterson started her career in finance and accounting at KPMG. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new grassroots discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Mocoa in Putumayo, Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

