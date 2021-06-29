Superior Gold Announces Board of Director Changes

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) today announced a number of changes to its Board of Directors. Michael Mulroney, Northern Star Resources Ltd.'s ("Northern Star") nominee Director has resigned as a Director to concentrate on his position as Chief Geological Officer for Northern Star. As previously announced, effective July 1, 2021 following his appointment as President and CEO, Chris Jordaan is appointed as a Director and Tamara Brown again becomes an Independent Director after stepping down as Interim CEO.

Mark Wellings, Chairman of Superior stated: "We would like to thank Mike for his contributions during his time with Superior Gold. We also welcome Chris Jordaan to the Board and look forward to working with him to execute on our growth strategy at Superior Gold."

Michael Mulroney, Chief Geological Officer of Northern Star stated: "The Board and management of Superior has done a tremendous job of putting in place a clear and concise organic growth plan for the Plutonic Gold Operations. We are very encouraged by the recent progress that the Company has made on both the operational and explorational fronts and believe that the Board has put in place a new management team that will be able to execute on its growth plan. We will continue to be supportive shareholders and continue to work with the Company as a partner in the mining industry in Western Australia."

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

