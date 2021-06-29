FYI Awarded National Major Project Status

Key points

- FYI awarded Major Project Status and endorsed as a project of national significance by the Australian Federal Government

- The award provides formal recognition for FYI's innovative high purity alumina (HPA) project

- The award acknowledges FYI's innovation and the potential for the HPA project to positively contribute to the economic prosperity of Australia



FYI Resources Ltd. ("FYI" or "the Company") (ASX: FYI; OTCQB: FYIRF; FSE: SDL) is pleased announce that the Australian Government has approved Major Project Status (MPS) for the Company's innovative high purity alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia.

The awarding of Major Project Status is the Australian Government's recognition of a project's national significance and potential economic contribution to the country. The awarding of the MPS follows on from the awarding of Lead Agency to FYI by the Premier of Western Australia, Mr Mark McGowan, and the WA Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI) (see ASX announcement 23 September 2019).

In approving the MPS to FYI today, the Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, the Hon. Christian Porter MP, has recognized FYI's role in the growing battery and energy related minerals industry in Australia through our planned participation and investment in downstream critical minerals processing sector.

The MPS supports the development of FYI's HPA project which is underpinned by the outstanding economic metrics set out in the recent definitive feasibility study (DFS) (please refer to ASX release 8 April 2021). FYI's HPA project strongly aligns with the growing policy changes globally that require higher standards of input materials and of environmental and social governance (ESG) in battery minerals supply chains.

The benefits for the Company achieving Major Project Status are:

- a single entry point for Commonwealth Government approvals;

- project support and coordination;

- assistance with state approvals;

- potential financing support; and

- provide additional confidence to investors and financiers.



Managing Director of FYI, Mr. Roland Hill commented: "We are delighted to receive the formal recognition from the Australian Federal Government for our innovative and fully integrated HPA project. The MPS demonstrates the significance of our project. The importance of the status should also assist in providing confidence for international and ESG investors by providing increased assurance in our development pathway".

For the Australian Government's media release and detail on Major Project Status please go to: minister.industry.gov.au/ministers/porter/media-releases/wa-high-purity-alumina-project-receives-major-project-status

This announcement is authorised for release by Roland Hill, Managing Director

For more information please contact:

Roland Hill Simon Hinsley Managing Director Investor & Media Relations Tel: +61 414 666 178 Tel: +61 401 809 653 roland.hill@fyiresources.com.au simon@nwrcommunications.com.au

About FYI Resources Limited

FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of 4N and 5N HPA in the rapidly developing high-tech product markets.

FYI applies both an ESG and economic overlay of the Company and its operations to ensure long-term sustainable and shareholder value is created via the development of the Company's innovative, high quality, ultra-pure HPA project.

HPA is increasingly becoming the primary sought-after input material for certain high-tech products principally for its unique properties, characteristics and chemical properties that address those applications high specification requirements such as LED's and other sapphire glass products.

The longer-term driver for HPA, with forecasts of >17% CAGR*, is the outlook for the burgeoning electric vehicle and static energy storage markets where the primary function is in the use as a separator material between the anode and cathode in batteries to increase power, functionality and safety of the battery cells.



The foundation of the HPA strategy the Company's moderate temperature, atmospheric pressure innovative process flowsheet. The strategy's quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.

* CRU HPA Industry Report 2021



Cautionary Statements



Substance of DFS

The DFS referred to in this announcement is a study of the potential viability of the production of high purity alumina from feedstock form the Cadoux Kaolin Project. It has been undertaken to understand the technical and economic viability of the Project.

The DFS assumes as a 25-year Project life based only on Proved and Probable Ore Reserves (100%). The DFS is based on the material assumptions set out in the announcement of 8 April 2021 and its appended DFS summary. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the feasibility studies will be achieved.

To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in DFS, funding in the order of A$202 million will likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of the Company's existing shares.

It is also possible that the Company could pursue other "value realisation" strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Project. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company's proportionate ownership of the Project.



General and forward-looking statements

The contents of this announcement reflect various technical and economic conditions, assumptions and contingencies which are based on interpretations of current market conditions at the time of writing. Given the nature of the resources industry, these conditions can change significantly and without notice over relatively short periods of time. Consequently, actual results may vary from those detailed in this announcement.

Some statements in this announcement regarding estimates or future events are forward-looking statements. They include indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, cash flow, costs and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance. When used in this announcement, words such as, but are not limited to, "could", "planned", "estimated", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should", "projected", "scheduled", "anticipates", "believes", "predict", "foresee", "proposed", "aim", "target", "opportunity", "nominal", "conceptual" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

The contents of this release are also subject to significant risks and uncertainties that include but are not limited those inherent in mine development and production, geological, mining, metallurgical and processing technical problems, the inability to obtain and maintain mine licences, permits and other regulatory approvals required in connection with mining and processing operations, competition for among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel, incorrect assessments of the value of projects and acquisitions, changes in commodity prices and exchange rates, currency and interest rate fluctuations and other adverse economic conditions, the potential inability to market and sell products, various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of mineral products, including labour stoppages and severe weather conditions, the demand for and availability of transportation services, environmental, native title, heritage, taxation and other legal problems, the potential inability to secure adequate financing and management's potential inability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks.

All persons should consider seeking appropriate professional legal, financial and taxation advice in reviewing this announcement and all other information with respect to the Company and evaluating the business, financial performance and operations of the Company. Neither the provision of this announcement nor any information contained in this announcement or subsequently communicated to any person in connection with this announcement is, or should be taken as, constituting the giving of investment or financial advice to any person. This announcement does not take into account the individual investment objective, financial or tax situation or particular needs of any person.

Competent Persons Statements



Ore Reserves

The information in this announcement that relates to Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Steve Craig, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Steve Craig is a full-time employee of Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". The information is extracted from the Ore Reserve announcement released 29 October 2018 and the DFS announcement released 11 March 2020 and are available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au . The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original announcements.



Mineral Resources

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Grant Louw, under the direction and supervision of Dr Andrew Scogings, who are both full-time employees of CSA Global. Dr Scogings is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a Registered Professional Geologist in Industrial Minerals. Dr Scogings has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves". The information is extracted from the PFS announcement dated 25 September 2018, Ore Reserve announcement released 29 October 2018 and the DFS announcement released 11 March 2020 and is available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au . The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original announcements.



Metallurgy

The information in this report that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work is based on information reviewed and compiled by Mr Daryl Evans, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Evans is an employee of Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd, and is a contractor to FYI. Mr Evans has sufficient experience that is relevant to this style of processing and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Announcements in respect to metallurgical results are available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au . The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original announcements.