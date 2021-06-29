Drilling Permit Received on the Texas Canyon Project, Elko County, Nevada

London - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PMC; OTC:PMCCF) is pleased to announce that it has received a drilling permit for the Texas Canyon Project, Nevada from the US Bureau of Land Management and has posted the required reclamation bond. Texas Canyon is comprised of a 909-acre claim package located in Elko County, Nevada on the northeastern margin of the Long Canyon Gold Trend, about seven kilometers west of the Company's Golden Trail Project, and about 55 kilometers north of the Newmont-Barrick Long Canyon Joint Venture.

Texas Canyon is centered on a broad zone of structurally controlled hydrothermal alteration, including decalcification and silica replacement of the limestone, localized along numerous northeast-striking high-angle veins and in bodies of clast-supported polyphase hydrothermal breccia and adjacent hydrothermal replacement zones. Silicification is common to all areas of anomalous gold mineralization and occurs within strongly altered limestone and breccia that is younger than the high angle structures that it cuts.

The primary drill target is a roughly circular radiometric geophysical anomaly coincident with polyphase breccia centered on the historic Prince uranium mine and anomalous in gold, molybdenum (detection level up to 1660 ppm), and uranium mineralization (up to 7 percent in historic data and from detection up to 1% in recent surface sampling). Mineralization is related to subvertical bodies of hydrothermal breccia and alteration and likely along synvolcanic graben/caldera related structures. Coincident late gold-molybdenum-uranium mineralization is associated with the polyphase breccia.

Two diagrams showing the area of primary drilling interest accompany this release. One diagram is a detailed geology map of the property and the second is the radiometric geophysical map and data. A yellow circle on each diagram shows the area of primary drilling interest.

The Company is now permitted for drilling on all three of its Elko County, Nevada projects. With these permits in hand, the Company plans to seek a joint venture partner on two of the projects, Texas Canyon and Independence Valley, which are both permitted and drill ready. The Company plans to conduct geophysical surveys at the Golden Trail Project this summer and is also actively pursuing the acquisition of an exploration stage copper porphyry project located in the United States that the Company believes has considerable potential. Further announcements will be made as the Company proceeds on the various projects.

Richard C. Capps, PhD, is the qualified person responsible for approving the technical information contained within this release.

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 104,086,641 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada, and one gold exploration project in Montana, USA which is now under option to Frederick Private Equity Corporation and African Metals Corp..

