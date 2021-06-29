Alpha Lithium Produces Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate from Tolillar Salar, Argentina

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2021 - Alpha Lithium Corp. (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) ("Alpha" or the "Company") an exploration and development company situated in the heart of South America's "Lithium Triangle" is pleased to announce that after weeks of bench testing raw brine samples from its wholly-owned Tolillar Salar, Alpha's efforts have yielded anticipated lab-scale quantities of Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate.



Beyond Lithium LLC ("Beyond Lithium") utilized the same raw brine samples that were previously run through Alpha's Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") process developed in-house by the principals of Beyond Lithium (see news release dated June 2, 2021). That same DLE process yielded a lithium concentration of 9,474 mg/L, starting from raw brine, produced from the Tolillar Salar.

Samples of the Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate have been sent from Beyond Lithium's lab in Salta, Argentina to SGS Canada ("SGS") in Ontario. SGS is recognized as the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS will determine the purity of Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate, as well as provide a complete breakdown of impurities present in the final products, if any.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO commented, "We are elated to have actually produced both Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate from the Tolillar Salar, less than 18 months after founding the Company. While this is limited bench scale production, it showcases our strategic goal to achieve production and our proven ability to operate at an incredible pace in Argentina."

The Company also wishes to report that the 2,000 Liters of raw brine from the Tolillar Salar that were sent to Lilac Solutions Inc ("Lilac") (see news release dated April 1, 2021) have finally cleared customs in San Francisco and have arrived at Lilac's California lab testing facilities. Lilac will conduct a larger scale Stage 1 test using their patented lithium extraction technology with raw brine extracted directly from the Tolillar Salar.

Alpha Lithium is intently focused on determining the optimal DLE technology and most suitable lithium production process for its properties in Argentina.

Concurrently, Alpha has $34.2 million in cash and equivalents and is therefore well positioned to aggressively pursue production and growth in Argentina's Lithium Triangle.

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we are expanding our foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Ltd., Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

