NevGold Corp. Begins Trading on the TSX-V Under Symbol NAU

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2021 - NevGold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "NAU", following the successful completion of its transaction with Silver Mountain Mines Inc. ("Silver Mountain") and concurrent financing for proceeds of approximately C$6.3 million.



Brandon Bonifacio, President, CEO, and Director of NevGold, commented: "We are thrilled to begin trading on the TSX-V with the transaction and financing now completed. We have commenced our work programs at the Limousine Butte, Cedar Wash, and Ptarmigan properties and are looking forward to advancing our highly prospective, district-scale asset base in Nevada and British Columbia. Thank you to all of our existing and new shareholder base for the support as NevGold enters the next chapter."



For further information concerning the Company and its business, please visit the new company website at www.nev-gold.com.

About the Company

The Company is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash Projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in Southeast BC that was owned by the former Silver Mountain Mines.

