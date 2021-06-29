Ivanhoe Mines Announces Results of Voting for the Election of Directors

Vancouver, June 29, 2021 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 3, 2021, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.
Director nominee
Outcome
Votes for
% for
Votes withheld
% withheld
Robert M. Friedland
Elected
989,085,881
96.17
39,430,928
3.83
Yufeng (Miles) Sun
Elected
987,567,473
96.02
40,949,336
3.98
Tadeu Carneiro
Elected
1,014,528,522
98.64
13,988,287
1.36
Jinghe Chen
Elected
1,014,724,583
98.66
13,792,226
1.34
William B. Hayden
Elected
1,022,591,891
99.42
5,924,918
0.58
Martie Janse van Rensburg
Elected
1,026,008,226
99.76
2,508,583
0.24
Manfu Ma
Elected
1,014,722,775
98.66
13,794,034
1.34
Peter G. Meredith
Elected
1,017,723,974
98.95
10,792,835
1.05
Kgalema P. Motlanthe
Elected
1,021,933,760
99.36
6,583,049
0.64
Nunu Ntshingila
Elected
1,026,725,982
99.83
1,790,827
0.17
Guy J. de Selliers
Elected
1,015,505,389
98.73
13,011,420
1.27
Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Information contacts
Investors Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034
Website: www.ivanhoemines.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89042
