Ivanhoe Mines Announces Results of Voting for the Election of Directors

21:33 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 29, 2021 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 3, 2021, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
Robert M. Friedland Elected 989,085,881 96.17 39,430,928 3.83
Yufeng (Miles) Sun Elected 987,567,473 96.02 40,949,336 3.98
Tadeu Carneiro Elected 1,014,528,522 98.64 13,988,287 1.36
Jinghe Chen Elected 1,014,724,583 98.66 13,792,226 1.34
William B. Hayden Elected 1,022,591,891 99.42 5,924,918 0.58
Martie Janse van Rensburg Elected 1,026,008,226 99.76 2,508,583 0.24
Manfu Ma Elected 1,014,722,775 98.66 13,794,034 1.34
Peter G. Meredith Elected 1,017,723,974 98.95 10,792,835 1.05
Kgalema P. Motlanthe Elected 1,021,933,760 99.36 6,583,049 0.64
Nunu Ntshingila Elected 1,026,725,982 99.83 1,790,827 0.17
Guy J. de Selliers Elected 1,015,505,389 98.73 13,011,420 1.27

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Information contacts

Investors Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

Website: www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89042


Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1W4VG
CA46579R1047
www.ivanhoemines.com
