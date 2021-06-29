Menü Artikel
Fission Uranium Corp. - Annual General Meeting Voting Results

22:57 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, June 29, 2021 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "the Company") announced the results of matters voted on at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 259,135,114 shares, or 44.15% of Fission's common shares that were eligible to be voted at the Meeting, were voted.

The following table outlines the voting results for each of the director nominees:

Director Nominees

Votes FOR

Percentage

of Votes FOR

Votes

WITHHELD

Percentage

of Votes

WITHHELD

Ross McElroy

206,935,184

94.83%

11,276,243

5.17%

Frank Estergaard

139,474,723

63.92

78,736,704

36.08

William Marsh

140,194,632

64.25

78,016,795

35.75

Robby Chang

161,717,299

74.11

56,494,128

25.89

Darian Yip

216,745,837

99.33

1,465,590

0.67

Zhou Jun

216,860,036

99.38

1,351,391

0.62

Felix Wang

216,514,141

99.22

1,697,286

0.78

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated May 19, 2021, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

By resolution passed by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

Final voting results at the Meeting will be made available on Fission's website at www.fissionuranium.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.



Contact
Investors: Investor Relations, TF: 877-868-8140, ir@fissionuranium.com, www.fissionuranium.com
