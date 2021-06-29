Menü Artikel
Kinross to announce Q2 results on July 28, 2021

23:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after market close. On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free - (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 2555878
Outside of Canada & US - (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 2555878

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free - (800) 585-8367; Passcode: 2555878
Outside of Canada & US - +1 (416) 621-4642; Passcode: 2555878

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 647-821-1736
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.



