China Gold International Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2021 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG) (HKEx:2099) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 29, 2021 (Vancouver time).

A total of 200,230,362 common shares, representing 50.51% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results are presented below:





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|No.|Resolutions



|Number ofVotes |

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|1. |To set the number of directors of the Company at nine (9).



|For |Against |Total |

| |



|----------------------------------|

| |



|196,273,086|3,957,276 |200,230,362|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|2. |To elect as directors:



|For |Withheld |Total |

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(i)

|LIANGYOU JIANG

|187,135,449|9,177,069 |196,312,518|

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(ii)

|SHILIANG GUAN

|187,137,075|9,175,443 |196,312,518|

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(iii)

|WEIBIN ZHANG

|186,129,880|10,182,638|196,312,518|

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(iv)

|NA TIAN

|187,116,675|9,195,843 |196,312,518|

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(v)

|JUNHU TONG

|187,137,875|9,174,643 |196,312,518|

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(vi)

|YINGBIN IANHE

|186,114,054|10,198,464|196,312,518|

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(vii)

|WEI SHAO

|195,365,744|946,774 |196,312,518|

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(viii)

|BIELIN SHI

|196,264,101|48,417 |196,312,518|

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |(ix)

|RUIXIA HAN

|196,262,901|49,617 |196,312,518|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|3. |To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the

Company and authorize the board of directors to fix their

remuneration.|For |Withheld |Total |

| |



|----------------------------------|

| |



|197,716,615|35,324 |197,751,939|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|4. |To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to allot,

issue

|For |Against |Total |

| |and otherwise deal with unissued shares not exceeding 20% of the

|

| | |

| |aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date

of the |

| | |

| |passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be

limited

| | | |

| |accordingly.

|

| | |

| |



|----------------------------------|

| |



|180,752,555|19,477,807|200,230,362|

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------







The Financial Service Agreement constitutes "related party transactions" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Pursuant to MI 61-101, related party transactions are subject to formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements unless an exemption is available. The minority shareholder approval was received at the AGM and the Financial Service Agreement is exempt from the valuation requirements of MI 61-101 as it involves deposits or lending services that are not subject to a valuation under MI 61-101.

For additional information on China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact Tel: 604?609?0598, Email: info@chinagoldintl.com, Website: www.chinagoldintl.com

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is incorporated under the laws of Britsh Columbia, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The Company's objective is to continue to build shareholder value through optimizing its mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing mineral projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

