Sable Drilling Confirms La Verde Vein for 1,100m Along Strike

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2021 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has received results from key drill holes confirming the continuity of the La Verde Vein, located on the El Fierro Project, for at least 1,100m along strike. Surface samples indicate that the La Verde Vein remains open in both directions. El Fierro is an 8.5 by 5.5 kilometre historical artisanal silver-rich mining district located 250 kilometres northwest of San Juan city and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project. In early February, Sable started the first drill campaign ever conducted at the Project testing the four known mineralized zones: Fierro Bajo, Fierro Alto, La Verde, and Lagunitas.

Key Points:

Holes LV-DH-21-12 to LV-DH-21-22 confirm the strike of La Verde Vein for a distance of at least 1,100m.

Available surface samples indicate that the structure remains open in both directions for at least another 500m (see Figure 1).

Drill hole LV-DH-21-12 is located 140m east of hole LV-DH-21-08 which returned a significant intercept of 546.78 g/t AgEq over 9.95m including 4,381.1 g/t AgEq over 0.5m (see Sable's press release of May 3, 2021)

Drill hole LV-DH-21-22 is located 270m west of hole LV-DH-21-11 which returned 363.4 g/t AgEq over 2.85m including 971.33 g/t AgEq over 0.85m (see Sable's press release of May 17, 2021)

Highlighted intercepts from pending drill holes targeting La Verde Vein:

Hole LV-DH-21-1

429.92 g/t AgEq (38.1 g/t Ag; 0.78 g/t Au; 0.13% Cu; 8.68% Pb; 0.7% Zn) over 0.50m from 121.10 to 121.60m

Hole LV-DH-21-18

343.12 g/t AgEq (145.83 g/t Ag; 0.82 g/t Au; 0.22% Cu; 2.93% Pb; 0.18% Zn) over 1.20m from 89.0 to 90.20m

Hole LV-DH-21-22

450.77 g/t AgEq (49.50 g/t Ag; 0.96 g/t Au; 0.17% Cu; 2.92% Pb; 4.93% Zn) over 0.50m from 76.10 to 76.60m within a wider 1.5m interval of 243.95 g/t AgEq (25.46 g/t Ag; 0.40 g/t Au; 0.12% Cu; 1.69% Pb; 2.02% Zn).

"From our early surface work at La Verde we were able to identify indications of the La Verde Vein for over 1500m along strike. Now with these drill holes we have confirmed the structure and associated mineralization at depth for 1,100 metres along strike," stated Dr. Ruben Padilla, Sable's President and CEO, who added, "La Verde is proof of the underexplored nature and great mineral potential of the El Fierro Project area. We're already planning our next drilling campaign which will test the vein farther along strike and at depth."

A full list of drill intercepts received is presented below:

Table 1 - Anomalous Intercepts from Reported Holes Hole From To Interval (m) AgEq (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) LV-DH-21-12 97.75 98.40 0.65 185.18 39.0 0.69 0.33 0.93 0.46 LV-DH-21-12 103.0 103.50 0.50 212.13 40.6 1.7

0.53 0.29 LV-DH-21-12 108.20 108.70 0.50 99.82 30.8 0.53 0.18

0.10 LV-DH-21-12 121.10 121.60 0.50 429.92 38.1 0.78 0.13 8.68 0.70 LV-DH-21-13 23.75 24.25 0.50 66.13 16.9



0.98 0.42 LV-DH-21-14 39.55 40.05 0.50 90.43 19.1 0.14 0.38 0.50

LV-DH-21-15 40.20 40.75 0.55 50.09





1.08 0.36 LV-DH-21-16 24.60 25.10 0.50 40.89 7.1



0.19 0.66 LV-DH-21-17 87.60 88.10 0.5 124.48 21.6 0.4 0.17 1.3 0.18 LV-DH-21-18 89.00 90.20 1.20 343.12 145.83 0.82 0.22 2.93 0.18 LV-DH-21-22 76.10 77.60 1.50 243.95 25.46 0.40 0.12 1.69 2.02 Including 76.10 76.60 0.50 450.77 49.50 0.96 0.17 2.92 4.93

Drill holes are planned perpendicular to known structures and most of the intercepts represent between 80% and 100% true width; in some cases the drill holes intercept additional structures, for which true width is not necessarily known. Trenches are excavated to a depth of up to 4m, until reaching the bedrock, then systematically mapped and sampled in channels of maximum 2m; trenches are excavated perpendicular to the structures representing true width. Channel samples on outcrops and adits are taken perpendicular to structures and represent true width. Maps and tables associated with this press release will be available on Sable's website (www.sableresources.com). Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated based on 100% recovery and prices of USD 18.0 per oz for silver; USD 1,500 per oz for gold; USD 0.85 per pound for lead; USD 1.10 per pound for zinc; and USD 3.0 per pound for copper. Cu, Pb, Zn values lower than 0.1%, and Au values lower than 0.1 g/t have not been considered within the AgEq calculation.

Table 2- Location of Drill Holes from 2021 Campaign Hole number Azimuth Dip Depth Northing Easting Elevation FB-DH-21-01 45 -45 219.7 6742964 2459235 3758 FB-DH-21-02 45 -45 83.6 6742768 2459602 375 FB-DH-21-02-A 45 -60 121 6742767 2459602 3750 FB-DH-21-03 40 -55 128.5 6742684 2459735 3748 FB-DH-21-04 52 -60 94 6742879 2459281 3773 FB-DH-21-05 40 -60 135 6742661 2460065 3700 FB-DH-21-06 60 -60 129 6742527 2460057 3730 FB-DH-21-07 40 -60 126 6743151 2458779 3763 LV-DH-21-08 0 -55 150 6745293 2453232 4605 LV-DH-21-09 165 -45 120 6745428 2452923 4624 LV-DH-21-10 40 -60 117 6745432 2452911 4624 LV-DH-21-11 350 -45 102 6745244 2452644 4577 LV-DH-21-12 20 -45 150 6745302 2453365 4573 LV-DH-21-13 165 -45 54 6745389 2452936 4636 LV-DH-21-14 350 -45 100.3 6744760 2453949 4624 LV-DH-21-15 8 -45 62 6744797 2453776 4595 LV-DH-21-16 35 -45 50 6745477 2452729 4600 LV-DH-21-17 350 -45 105 6745249 2452791 4599 LV-DH-21-18 350 -55 116 6745207 2452648 4570 LV-DH-21-19 160 -55 128.5 6747365 2453618 4808 LV-DH-21-20 205 -45 126 6747288 2453691 4769 LV-DH-21-21 0 -80 211.5 6745295 2453232 4605 LV-DH-21-22 23 -55 87 6745218 2452375 4698 FA-DH-21-23 185 -45 130 6742598 2453316 4247 FB-DH-21-24 45 -80 234.5 6742995 2459267 3751 FB-DH-21-25 45 -80 198 6742766 2459601 3750

ABOUT EL FIERRO PROJECT

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of four main known mineralized areas - Fierro Alto, Fierro Bajo, La Verde, and Lagunitas over an area of 8.6km x 6.2km. Three of the four areas host a number of old artisanal mining workings where silver, lead and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s. Prior to Sable's 2021 drill program, the Property had never been drilled before. Sable currently controls 46,391 hectares covering all the historically mineralized areas and additional highly prospective ground over a large magnetic anomaly.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (128,992 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Over limit Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn OG46 analyses are conducted when samples exceed the upper detection limits; this method includes Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. For Pb>20%, and Zn>30%, tritration method is applied (Pb-VOL70, Zn-VOL50). Method Ag-GRA22 which includes Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is applied when Ag exceeds 1500 g/t. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.