RETRANSMISSION: Gratomic to Trade Graphite on TM2 Metals Exchange

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) has officially announced it will soon begin trading graphite on the metals exchange platform Technology Metals Market ("TM2"). Gratomic continues the development of its M97 graphite product and the commissioning of its Aukam processing plant as scheduled. M97 is a versatile and customizable graphite product, which can be used for various applications. After development has been completed on M97 and the Aukam facility has completed commissioning, the Company will begin supplying the aforementioned product to TM2 for the purpose of commodity trading. This pioneering move, positioning graphite as a publicly screen traded commodity, gives the Company a distinct competitive advantage.

TM2 has just officially launched the world's first technology metals marketplace in partnership with NASDAQ, providing access to the high-value metals that power technology globally, in a secure and efficient venue with strict regulation and governance. In addition to increasing the asset classes available to investors, the platform brings transparency to scarce and illiquid metals, institutionalizing trading, pricing and volumes on the global metals market.

The TM2 platform is open for institutional investors and also enables trading access for individual investors through broker partners. Technology metals are fundamentally irreplaceable inputs to 21st century supply chains and critical to the future of sustainable energy applications, electric vehicles, aerospace and robotics.

Gratomic is currently developing and testing an exclusive product established for TM2. Product M97 is high quality vein graphite, ideal for various applications and can be adapted and customized by end users in Lithium-Ion battery applications based on specific OEM requirements. M97 is currently undergoing testing and will not be publicly traded until the metals exchange is satisfied with the final quality of the product, have accepted the product for exchange and sufficient quantities of the product exist for trading. Gratomic is looking forward towards the long-term benefits of this venture.

TM2 is based in London, with a global network of offices and partner organizations across five continents. All metals are 100% physically backed and investors have direct title to the underlying physical metal and control their investment through the TM2 platform. A rapidly expanding custodian network across the globe with over 100 locations enables the metals to be listed and traded directly, or redeemed.

While Gratomic has yet to begin trading, becoming a part of this cutting-edge platform helps to build a strong foundation for the Company in terms of direct commodity trading. Gratomic emphasizes that no Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA"), Preliminary Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study has been completed to support any level of production. No mineral resources, or mineral reserves demonstrating economic viability and technical feasibility, have been delineated on the Aukam property.

Gratomic wishes to emphasize that the supply of graphite to trade on the metals exchange referred to in this Press Release is conditional on Gratomic being able to bring the Aukam project into a production phase, and for any graphite being produced to meet certain technical and mineralization requirements. Gratomic continues to move its business towards production and as part of its business plan, expects to obtain a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report to help it ascertain the economics of the Aukam project.

Risk Factors

No mineral resources, let alone mineral reserves demonstrating economic viability and technical feasibility, have been delineated on the Aukam Property. The Company is not in a position to demonstrate or disclose any capital and/or operating costs that may be associated with the processing plant.

The Company advises that it has not based its production decision on even the existence of mineral resources let alone on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

Failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Steve Gray, P. Geo., technical advisor to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this Press Release.

About?Gratomic?Inc. ??

Gratomic?is focused on?introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains.?The Company?aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2021, with further plans to take its Aukam Graphite Project fully solar by 2022.? Large quantities of its naturally high-quality graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for?the?micronization,?spheronization, and the patented ALD coating?of its Aukam vein?graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is?a?global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer?Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021.??Gratomic?plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca

Arno Brand at?abrand@gratomic.ca ?or 416 561-4095??

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."??

Forward Looking Statements:??

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at?www.sedar.com)

