Bearing Announces Director Appointment

Vancouver, June 30, 2021 - Bearing Lithium Corp. ("Bearing" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRZ) (OTC:BLILF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kwang-Seok Park to its Board of Directors as the new nominated POSCO representative.

Mr. Park received his PhD in Environmental Science and Engineering from Pohang University of Science and Technology in 2010. He was the Lithium Project Leader with the Research Institute of Industrial Science and Technology (RIST) from 1996 to 2018. He has been with POSCO in various departments as Leader in the Lithium Technology Development Group, General Manager of the Brine Lithium Extraction TF Team and he is presently the Leader of the POSCO Lithium Business Planning Group. The Company looks forward to his contribution to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Park replaces Mr. Bok-Hyung Lee as its POSCO Lithium Business Director. Mr. Lee resigned on June 28, 2021 and we thank him for his contributions to the Company and wish him further success in his new endeavours.

About Bearing Lithium Corp.

Bearing Lithium Corp. is a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. Its primary asset is a 17.35% interest in the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. The Maricunga Project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over $US 60 million has been invested in the Maricunga Project to date.

